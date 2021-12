Welcome back to the return of Starting Five. To put it mildly, it has been a rocky first couple of weeks for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team. The program has felt early season highs thanks to an opening night win over UMBC as well as a commanding victory against Penn State at home. Those highs have quickly vanished though. After a span of losses in the Jersey Mike’s Classic along with a blowout road loss to Yale, supporters of the team have been left questioning the true identity of the Minutemen this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO