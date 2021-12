The games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers have been leaked online. Lego DC Super-Villains, Mortal Shell, and Godfall are to be made available in December. A leak has surfaced on the web, revealing the titles that will be made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December. The list includes three productions. On PS4 the users will received the platformer LEGO DC Super-Villains and soulslike Mortal Shell. On PS5 the service will offer the looter slasher Godfall in the XXXXXX edition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO