Lifted, dirt-slinging Porsche 911s are nothing new. From the snow of Monte Carlo to the dust and heat of East Africa, the 911 has been rallying since the beginning. The Safari trend riffs on this, but with an updated and non-competition angle, aiming to become an all-terrain fun machine. Everyone seems to be getting in on the action lately: Gemballa, Ruf, Delta4x4, and even Porsche itself with the 911 Vision Safari concept the company made in 2012 but squirreled away from the public until last year. But an official, production 911 Safari? It's happening.

