Walmart+ members will be able to buy PS5 consoles on Wednesday

Update November 27th, 2:20PM ET: Amazon has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date when we hear of another round of restocks. Sony’s latest gaming console, the PS5, is one of many gaming gadgets that are hard to find in stock right now due to mostly online-only sales. If you are trying to get your hands on one, Amazon has restocked PS5 consoles right now, while supplies last (these links will help you add it directly to your cart — Disc, Digital). The consoles are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, continuing a trend of retailers restricting access to consoles for paying subscribers only. If you can’t add it to your cart, keep trying, occasionally the sites restock over a period of a few minutes. We will update this post once Amazon confirms it’s out of stock.

