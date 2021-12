The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Government TEAM Program/Project of the Year finalist Susan Burke on behalf of Cognosante’s Community Care Referral and Authorization Program at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Burke serves as program director of CCR&A, and shares key team achievements, investing in the next generation of government and industry leaders, career advice and more.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO