25 Vintage McDonald’s Glasses Perfect Gift for Collectors

Fashion is often thought to be the defining quality of a generation. But what many people don’t realize is that the dinner table can give just as many clues about a period in time as clothing. Sweet and savory gelatin-based foods were as characteristic of the 1960s as bell-bottoms, go-go boots, and drop-waist dresses. Low-fat diets and farm-to-table foods represented the ’70s as much as peasant blouses, military surplus clothes, and frayed jeans. In the ’80s, aesthetics-obsessed Americans sipped on Diet Coke and snapped up Lean Cuisine from grocery shelves, all while wearing skin-tight Spandex aerobics gear, power suits, and eye-catching jumpsuits. Food and fashion truly go hand in hand.
