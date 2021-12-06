ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Listen to the Eerie Sounds of Colorado’s Frozen Steamboat Lake

By Waylon Jordan
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it just me, or does the sound coming from the ice at Steamboat Lake State Park sound a little bit like the sound effects from a movie...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Bear raids $600 worth of frozen meats from Colorado garage

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman said she will never forget to close her garage door again after a bear raided $600 worth of frozen meats from her freezer. Amy Franklin of Breckenridge said she found a mess in her garage the morning after forgetting to close the door and security camera footage revealed she had been visited by a hungry bear.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Most Desolate Hot Springs Resort Is In A Ghost Town

This place is truly a hidden gem and a haunted one at that. If you're looking for a break from the daily grind, whether it be work, traffic, people in general, who can blame you. I think we can all use something like this from time to time and it's certainly important to remember to just unplug sometimes from everything.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Effects#Steamboat#The Other Side#A Little Bit
iheart.com

GIANT 'ice donut' in frozen lake

You definitely won't see this everywhere.... the "world's largest rotating ice donut!" It was recently created by a group of friends in Finland. The ice donut inventor is Janne Käpylehto. A circle feet in diameter was cut into the ice and with the help of electric motors,it rotated around a small island in the frozen lake in Sammati, Finland and looked like a giant donut from the air via a drone camera.
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KEKB

NASA’s Rare Super Guppy Spotted in Colorado Skies

No, it's not a flying whale. It's a Super Guppy. A huge aircraft that can transport very large cargo and one was spotted flying through Colorado skies on Wednesday, December 8. Neighborhood websites south of Denver lit up with people asking "what was that huge low flying plane"? Responses included...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Love Christmas? How About an $8.5 Million Ranch in Noel, Colorado?

Just down the road from Telluride is the town of Noel, Colorado. Imagine spending the holidays at your own Christmas cabin on over 65 acres of your Colorado own. I can picture many 'destination' gatherings at my own Christmas cabin, outside of Noel, Colorado. I'd have parties like the Rat Pack on vacation. Martinis, music, dancing, and snow. (hopefully.) I'd have large get togethers because I'd have plenty of space on this huge ranch, about 30 miles from Telluride.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
Gazette

Family that Colorado lake is named after opposes proposed change

The family a Weld County lake is named after is weighing in against a proposed change that the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board has been wrestling with for two months. Originally known as Calkins Lake, 7 miles west of I-25 near Longmont, the body of water is more commonly known...
COLORADO STATE
WGNtv.com

Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over in the winter?

Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over in the winter?. In records dating from the middle 1800s, even in the coldest winters, Lake Michigan has never completely frozen over. It has been as much as 90 percent or more ice-covered in 1903-04, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1998-99 and 2013-14, but the lake is a massive reservoir of heat that is released only slowly into the air. Constant wind and wave action further inhibits the formation of ice. Less than half the lake freezes over in an average winter. The lake extends more than 300 miles from north to south and most of the open water is in the south part of the lake, where the chill is less severe. Lake Erie, the shallowest of the Great Lakes, is the only one that occasionally freezes completely.
theculturetrip.com

The Best Vacation Rentals to Book in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

If you’re searching for a place in the mountains to get away from it all, Steamboat Springs is your destination, complete with hot springs and cold slopes. This ski resort town in Yampa Valley, Colorado, offers year-round fun, though many will admit that the snowy season is the perfect time to take advantage of the hot tubs and saunas found within many vacation rentals in Steamboat Springs. Decide for yourself when you spend the weekend in these vacation homes – bookable on Culture Trip.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Beloved Red Rocks Was Most-Attended Venue in 2021

Not only is Red Rocks Amphitheatre celebrating its 80th year, but now its also celebrating the fact that all the worlds' venues all come in behind it. Billboard's Boxscore just released year-end data for 2021, including how venues ranked in terms of year-end gross dollars and attendance numbers; Red Rocks topped the chart for its capacity (5,001-10,000.) There are still a few ticketed events happening before the official end of the year, so the venue will definitely seal the deal.
YOGA
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy