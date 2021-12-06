Former Biotech Company Executive Targeted in SEC Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Atlantic Business Products, a provider of IT services. The complaint brings claims against Robert Luethold, a former Atlantic sales manager, for alleged breach of restrictive covenants in his employment agreement. The suit also takes aim at Luethold’s new employer Thrive Networks Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-20369, Facsimile Communications Industries, Inc., doing business as Atlantic Business Products and Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office v. Luethold et al.
