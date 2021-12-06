ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Biotech Company Executive Targeted in SEC Suit

By ALM Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Usama Malik, the former CFO of Immunomedics Inc., and his former girlfriend Lauren...

Court Dismisses Derivative Complaint Where Plaintiff Fails to Plead a Risk of Personal Liability by Directors

A plaintiff seeking to bring derivative claims on behalf of a Delaware corporation bears a heavy burden if she has not made demand and seeks to demonstrate that demand would be futile based on directors’ alleged substantial risk of personal liability from approving the transaction under attack. When the subject company’s certificate of incorporation includes a provision exculpating directors for liability for monetary damages to the fullest extent of Delaware law, a plaintiff’s burden is even harder, as she must plead particularized facts showing bad faith, a standard that requires a showing of intentional misconduct. As demonstrated in Equity-League Pension Trust Fund v. Great Hill Partners, C. A. No. 2020-0992-SG (Del. Ch. Nov. 23, 2021), a mere failure to ask for additional information will not suffice to show the directors’ conduct was against the corporate interest if the pleaded facts do not otherwise reflect a “we don’t care about the risks” attitude in approving the transaction.
Critical Mass by Law.com's Amanda Bronstad: A New Law.com Report Finds Lawyers Leading MDLs Are Getting Younger. A Hearing Begins Today Involving Potential Contempt Against Two Ex-Girardi Keese Partners.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Lawyers who are 45 and under are increasingly getting the top leadership positions in multidistrict litigation. An evidentiary hearing scheduled for the next two days focuses on what former Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin knew about $2 million in missing client funds. Michael Miller, a key plaintiff attorney in the Roundup litigation, has died at age 69.
CBS Sacramento

‘Pharma Bro’ Case: $40M Settlement Announced Over Daraprim Hike; Martin Shkreli Trial To Move Forward

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s attorney general has announced a $40 million settlement in the price gouging case against the notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli. The settlement was against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent company Phoenixus. Shkreli and those pharmaceutical companies were accused in 2015 of buying the rights for the life-saving drug Daraprim, then raising its price by more than 4000% – going from $17.50 a table to $750. “Overnight, Daraprim went from an affordable and accessible treatment to one that was far out of reach for the people who relied on it,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. “The selfish choices...
WOKV

'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday.
IT Firm Taps Morgan Lewis in Suit Over Employment Contract

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Atlantic Business Products, a provider of IT services. The complaint brings claims against Robert Luethold, a former Atlantic sales manager, for alleged breach of restrictive covenants in his employment agreement. The suit also takes aim at Luethold’s new employer Thrive Networks Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-20369, Facsimile Communications Industries, Inc., doing business as Atlantic Business Products and Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office v. Luethold et al.
South Florida Tech Company Alleges Virtual Health Care Provider Owes $322K in Fees

This suit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Banyan Medical Systems to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Moskowitz Mandell Salim & Simowitz on behalf of digital products company Very Big Things, accuses defendant of failing to pay for technology services rendered in the amount of $322,848, less fees, by plaintiff under a master service agreement. The case is 0:21-cv-62455, Very Big Things, LLC v. Banyan Medical Systems, LLC.
Blank Rome Representing Medical Device Company in FLSA Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Lawyers at Blank Rome on Monday removed a lawsuit against ocular medical device company Optimal Acuity Corporation and its board members to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed by Orloff, Lowenbach, Stifelman & Siegel on behalf of Donald Heller. The case is 3:21-cv-20371, Heller v. Optimal Acuity Corporation et al.
SEC Proxy Disclosure Proposal Won’t Protect Investors’ Interests

Corporations have become the new front line in policy fights ranging from what to do about climate change to how best to achieve racial equity. Activists now routinely use shareholder proposals to push corporations to adapt their conduct to achieve social change. While shareholders have the opportunity to vote on...
Elizabeth Holmes denies misleading investors in trial testimony

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 7 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes denied making misleading statements about the blood-testing startup during cross-examination on Tuesday, as her testimony in defense against fraud charges neared its end. Former Theranos investors have testified at the trial that Holmes had led them to believe the...
Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
Former biopharmaceutical executives nabbed for insider trading

The US Department of Justice has charged a former CFO and a former head of corporate communications for allegedly conducting an insider trading scheme. According to the US Department of Justice, Usama Malik (former chief financial officer of an unnamed company) and Lauren Wood (former head of corporate communications head of an also unspecified company) were part of an alleged insider scheme.
Lucid Group receives subpoena from SEC requesting information on SPAC deal

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission to turn over documents related to its SPAC merger deal with Churchill Capital Corp. IV, which occurred earlier this year. “On December 3, 2021, Lucid Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received a subpoena from the Securities and...
Feds investigating Trump’s social media startup deal, business partners say

Business partners of former President Donald Trump’s social media startup revealed Monday that the Biden administration is investigating their business, according to regulatory filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) each have requested information from Digital World Acquisition Corp....
Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. regulators are officially probing the SPAC deal to that brought former President Donald Trump's social media venture public. News of the inquiry sent the blank-check company's stock lower Monday. In early November, the Securities...
Why SEC and FINRA Are Investigating DWAC

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s SPAC is being investigated by the SEC and FINRA. Digital World Acquisition Corporation said, in an 8-K filing on Monday, that it is cooperating with the request. "DWAC has received certain preliminary, fact-finding inquiries from regulatory authorities, with which it is cooperating," the company said,...
