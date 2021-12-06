ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Shocking Video Shows Child Being Forced To Steal Package From Fresno Porch

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Security footage from a home in Fresno shows a child seemingly being guided by an adult to steal a package from the porch.

Sierra Zamora told ABC30 she was shocked to find the footage.

"It was just sad to see," said Zamora.

She's lived in the same home for 11 years and said she's never had a package stolen from her porch until now.

From another camera, the small child can be seen approaching the porch, looking confused. That's when she looks to the adult for guidance and then runs toward the package and grabs it.

"The saddest part is they were in their pajamas. Whoever it was just got them out of their car in their PJs to come steal this package," Zamora said.

She said there was nothing too valuable in the package, just a piece for a laptop charger.

However, it seems to be prone to be stolen.

"We had that same package sent again 3 days later and it was also stolen," said Zamora.

Porch pirates and mail thieves are on the rise in the area . ABC30 reports that across town, community mailboxes at Shaw Creek Condos were broken into on Thursday morning (December 2).

Thieves tend to strike more frequently during the holidays , so the U.S. postal service is advising everyone to be cautious. You can sign up for Informed Delivery through U.S.P.S. here .

