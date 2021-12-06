ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German restrictions grow for unvaccinated citizens

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to halt the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Germany, national and regional leaders have placed additional restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against COVID. The move was described by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as an act of "national solidarity," adding that vaccinations...

