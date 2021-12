It looks like Capcom has yet another milestone to add to their list of accomplishments. This time it’s in the world of VR, in particular with Meta’s Quest and Quest 2 headset line. The device is one of the most popular VR sets on the market, and they have a special exclusive app to go along with it, Resident Evil 4 VR. Jason Rubin, the Vice President of the gaming division at Meta, revealed on Twitter that Resident Evil 4 VR is now the fastest-selling app in the history of the Quest lineup. He also announced that the app will receive a major piece of content, Mercenaries, which is slated to release sometime next year. This was also announced via a blog post on the company’s site.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO