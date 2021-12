CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The YMCA of Natrona County, Southridge Elementary School, and Bar Nunn Elementary School are hosting the fourth annual YMCA Giving Tree. These gifts go to those who may be food insecure or need a little extra help around the holidays. There are four families on the tree this year. Each child is asking for clothes, a want such as headphones or a toy, a coat, and snow-boots. The Y says it is a rewarding experience to help the community.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO