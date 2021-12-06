ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Search for mysterious noise in Brooklyn Heights turns into massive crowdsourced investigation

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe noise started at the beginning of November. It was described by residents of north Brooklyn Heights as a mechanical chirp or a high-pitched, repeating whirr. Some thought it was a car alarm; others, a motor noise. It had a strange way of seeming to move around the neighborhood depending on...

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

NYC DOT Investigating Anti-Vaccine Ad At Bus Shelter In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are investigating after an anti-vaccination ad appeared at a bus shelter in Brooklyn. The poster was seen at a B-43 stop in Crown Heights. It featured a list of misleading information as the “top 10 reasons not to get vaccinated against COVID.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

All of Brooklyn Heights Came Together to Stop a Mysterious Chirping Sound

In early November, residents of Brooklyn Heights started to hear a mysterious high-pitched chirping noise around Cadman Plaza Park. Some thought the sound was a car alarm; others thought it was the mechanical whir of a motor. Strangely, the sound changed depending on where you were in the neighborhood. And it wouldn’t stop. The people who live in the Cadman Towers and nearby buildings could hear it at all hours of the day, even through closed windows at night as they tried to sleep. Naturally, people took to Nextdoor to line up their theories while slowly being driven insane. Ultimately, the desperate neighborhoodwide hunt for the source, chronicled in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, took three whole weeks. While seemingly all of Brooklyn Heights was involved, in the end, one intrepid sound engineer and his wife emerged as the heroes.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Fire Hits Brooklyn Heights Brownstone

Numerous fire engine and ladder trucks from across the city rushed to the scene of an all-hands fire at 121 Henry St. near the corner of Clark Street in Brooklyn Heights at roughly 3:30 pm on Tuesday. The fire involved the first, second and third floors of the brownstone just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Anti-vax protesters block traffic outside de Blasio’s Brooklyn home

A few dozen protesters disrupted traffic outside Mayor de Blasio’s Brooklyn home on Tuesday night and expressed outrage over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The demonstrators chanted “No vaccine mandates!” and “My body, my choice!” as they congregated in the middle of the road, blocking a garbage truck for at least 10 minutes, according to footage obtained by The Post.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

$59.7M contract given for demolition of Brooklyn Detention Complex

The NYC Department of Design and Construction has selected four teams of designers and builders to receive design-build contracts to prepare the sites where new borough-based jail facilities will be constructed, including at the Brooklyn Detention Complex site at 275 Atlantic Ave. in Boerum Hill. In Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan,...
BROOKLYN, NY
wvtm13.com

Massive house fire under investigation in Fountain Heights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham firefighters battled a massive house fire Monday night. The blaze was located in the 1400 block of 17th St. North in the Fountain Heights area of the city. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Grab the WVTM 13 app for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Gunned Down In Brooklyn; NYPD Searching For Shooter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who gunned down a teenager Monday in Brooklyn. Chopper 2 was over the scene on Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street in the Ocean Hill section where a 19-year-old man was shot around 10 a.m. Akin Greggs said the gunfire near a construction site could’ve been mistaken for noise coming from the lot. But Greggs said he knew right away shots were fired. “Only heard the shots, we just saw the kid running,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. “At first, we weren’t sure if he was the shooter or not, but then when he...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Roofs#Building Management#The Brooklyn Eagle#Pineapple Walk#Mikemike#Super Julio Davila
PIX11

Man tries to rape woman in Brooklyn apartment lobby: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A man tried to rape a woman inside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. The 45-year-old victim told police the suspect approached her inside the building lobby, located near Shore Parkway and 13th Street in Sheepshead Bay, around 1:50 a.m. on Friday. The man grabbed her […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Bags filled with pot found at Brooklyn shooting that left one dead

Duffel bags stuffed full of marijuana were found by cops early Friday after responding to a fatal shooting in Brooklyn, The Post has learned. Cops were called to 42 Brighton 4th Ct. in Brighton Beach just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire, police said. A 46-year-old man was found...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
therealdeal.com

All Year’s massive Brooklyn portfolio in distress, sparking bidding war

For the past year, All Year Holdings’ massive Brooklyn real estate empire has been hanging by a thread as debt woes, threats of foreclosures, and allegations of fraud plague its founder Yoel Goldman. In August, some of the Israeli bondholders who control the company’s debt found an escape route. They...
BROOKLYN, NY
informnny.com

Brooklyn repairman asks for help with his damaged home

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — For more than 25 years, a Brooklyn man repaired public housing homes and now, as a retiree, he can’t get help in his own home. Charles Hertzog lives in a New York City Housing Authority apartment with his brothers. Their living room is falling apart and their kitchen cabinets are rotting away. The ceiling in the bathroom is covered in mold. The bedroom ceiling is falling apart, too.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Jewish Leaders Named to NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ Transition Team

Orthodox Jewish leaders from the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Flatbush, Boro Park and Williamsburg were named as part of the transition team for the incoming administration of New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, it was announced this weekend. The head of the transition team, which includes a diverse group...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Students stomped, pistol-whipped outside Staten Island high school

One student was repeatedly punched and stomped in the head and another pistol-whipped outside a Staten Island high school Monday — weeks after another brawl at the same school, sources told The Post. Video of the confrontation shows one Susan Wagner High School student being stomped while curled in...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

12-year-old girl goes missing in Downtown Brooklyn: police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday evening in Downtown Brooklyn, police said Friday morning. According to the NYPD, Jeanette Rodriguez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jay and Sands streets. Authorities described the missing girl as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

500 Ocean Ave.

Someone lives upstairs from me now. I hate it. The last time I had such a situation, I was about six. This is the story of living at 500 Ocean Ave. We had left Belle Harbor and moved back to 1 Saint Paul’s Court. Nothing in my memory bank tells me why the building was graced with such a name. I can only assume that since the building business in those days was heavily Italian and Italians were heavily Catholic and so on. It did however have a court between the sidewalk and the lobby. It was a low-rise brick building maybe two or three stories high. Close friends lived one block away in a cookie cutter look-a-like building. Coming off the sidewalk one walked into a courtyard to the front door. Thus, the Court part of the name always made sense to me.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy