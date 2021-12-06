Search for mysterious noise in Brooklyn Heights turns into massive crowdsourced investigation

In early November, residents of Brooklyn Heights started to hear a mysterious high-pitched chirping noise around Cadman Plaza Park. Some thought the sound was a car alarm; others thought it was the mechanical whir of a motor. Strangely, the sound changed depending on where you were in the neighborhood. And it wouldn’t stop. The people who live in the Cadman Towers and nearby buildings could hear it at all hours of the day, even through closed windows at night as they tried to sleep. Naturally, people took to Nextdoor to line up their theories while slowly being driven insane. Ultimately, the desperate neighborhoodwide hunt for the source, chronicled in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, took three whole weeks. While seemingly all of Brooklyn Heights was involved, in the end, one intrepid sound engineer and his wife emerged as the heroes.

