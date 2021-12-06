ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE)

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken will recognize six U.S. companies for their representation of American values and international best practices in their operations overseas during the 2021 ACE awards ceremony on December 8. This year’s ACE focuses on three categories...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on the margins of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-UK coordination to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed Iran’s nuclear program as well as ways to advance the global COVID-19 response, health security, and our strong bilateral relationship. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for the UK’s leadership this past year as G7 president.
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s Travel to Honduras on December 12-13

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 12 -13. This visit follows the November 28 national elections in Honduras in which a historic number of Hondurans cast their vote. Under Secretary Zeya will meet with President-Elect Xiomara Castro, private sector representatives, civil society groups and current Honduran government officials to discuss shared bilateral objectives and priorities for ongoing and future engagement. Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States’ commitment to working with Honduran partners in government, civil society, and the private sector to counter corruption and narcotics trafficking, revitalize the economy, collaboratively manage migration and address the root causes of irregular regional migration, and promote human rights. The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Principal Advisor to the Administrator, Mark Feierstein, will join her on the visit.
U.S. Department of State

United States-Mexico Bilateral Executive Steering Committee of the 21st Century Border Management Process

High-level representatives from the U.S. and Mexican governments met virtually on December 2, for the 13th Plenary Meeting of the 21st Century Border Management Process Executive Steering Committee (ESC) to encourage increased bilateral collaboration on key issues affecting our shared border. The United States and Mexico committed to continue close coordination on strengthening efficiencies for legitimate trade and travel, modernizing our border infrastructure and technology, promoting public safety, and combatting transnational crime.
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s Travel to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on December 11-16. The delegation will include Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara McDonald, of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and other senior State Department officials. While in...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. I’m especially pleased to have Foreign Minister Huitfeldt here. Anniken and I have had an opportunity to talk, to see each other at some multilateral meetings, but it’s great now to have this opportunity to spend time together here in Washington. So welcome, first of all, to the State Department. Welcome to Washington.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Virtual Meeting with Nigerien President Bazoum

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. Secretary Blinken and President Bazoum emphasized the importance of U.S.-Niger cooperation in advancing democracy in the Sahel and the wider West Africa region, including through Niger’s participation in the December 9-10 Summit for Democracy. The Secretary and President Bazoum also discussed the need to cooperate with African institutions to encourage respect for political pluralism and timely democratic transitions in neighboring countries as well as the importance of fighting corruption. The Secretary commended Niger’s contributions to regional security including through its participation in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, the Multinational Joint Task Force, and the D-ISIS Coalition. The Secretary also commended Niger’s efforts to use its presidency of the UN Security Council to highlight the important nexus between security and climate change.
U.S. Department of State

United States – Iceland Economic Partnership Dialogue

Today, the United States and Iceland held the third bilateral Economic Partnership Dialogue, led by Economic and Business Affairs Senior Bureau Official Matt Murray and Icelandic Director General for External Trade and Economic Affairs Ragnar Kristjánsson. The United States and Iceland jointly addressed global challenges of mutual concern, including pandemic recovery and its effects on trade, economic and trade relations, investment security and protecting critical infrastructure, and green energy solutions to tackle the climate crisis. The United States and Iceland committed to continue to build upon their existing strong economic ties and bilateral cooperation.
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Exchange Program Alumni Address Community Issues in Cities Across the United States

The U.S. Department of State is funding 47 public service projects led by U.S. government-sponsored or funded exchange program alumni from 23 states through the Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund (CDAF). This annual grant opportunity supports U.S. alumni efforts to utilize the skills, knowledge, and networks gained through their exchange program experiences to address challenges faced by communities around the world. The 2021 winning projects include those that aim to increase participation in international exchanges at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, build community among underrepresented Hawaiian youth through art, and combat misinformation through a global virtual media literacy campaign.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken Participates in the Summit for Democracy

On December 9-10, 2021, President Biden will host a virtual Summit for Democracy, which will convene global leaders, governments, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle together the greatest threats democracies face today. The Summit will also serve as a platform to announce new commitments, reforms, and initiatives.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with the ASEAN Committee Washington

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with the 10 ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss the U.S.-ASEAN strategic partnership and affirm the United States’ commitment to ASEAN centrality. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the continued U.S. commitment to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, including...
U.S. Department of State

The United States Promotes Accountability for Human Rights Violations and Abuses

We are determined to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses, no matter where they occur. The United States appreciates the coordinated actions...
U.S. Department of State

Strengthening U.S. Open Skies Civil Aviation Partnerships

U.S. delegates to the thirteenth International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2021) expanded the network of U.S. Open Skies partners by finalizing the text of a new Agreement with the Republic of Ecuador.  ICAN 2021, which is taking place December 6-10 in Bogota, Colombia, is the year’s largest gathering of civil aviation negotiators.  The event, organized by ICAO, gathered attendees from more than 77 nations.  Open Skies agreements establish legal frameworks for international air transport to facilitate growth of an efficient, market-based international civil aviation system.
U.S. Department of State

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Releases Study Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources that Sets Forth National Roadmap for India to Meet 500 GW of Non-Fossil Electricity Capacity Goal

The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LNBL) this week released an in-depth study of India’s future power system investments. The report shows that India could economically meet its electricity demand, which is expected to double by 2030, through renewables and complementary flexible resources, including energy storage, agricultural load shifting, and hydropower, and optimally utilizing the existing thermal power assets in the country. The LBNL study validates the cost-effectiveness of Prime Minister Modi’s goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030. These targets are critical to meeting global climate goals as India is the world’s third-largest energy consuming country. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez of the U.S. Department of State and Secretary Alok Kumar of India’s Ministry of Power highlighted the LBNL study during a virtual launch today.
U.S. Department of State

National Museum of American Diplomacy Launches New Virtual Exhibit Featuring Former Secretary Madeleine Albright’s Pins Collection

The National Museum of American Diplomacy (NMAD) based at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., has announced the opening of a brand new exhibit featuring iconic pins worn by former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright. The exhibit is titled Read My Pins: The Madeleine Albright Collection and can be accessed and enjoyed virtually through the Museum’s new online exhibit.
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on Improving East Micronesia Telecommunications Connectivity

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Australia, Japan, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Kiribati, and Republic of Nauru. Begin Text:. Senator The Honorable Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Australia. His Excellency David W....
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Diplomats Build Cyber Defense and Cybersecurity Partnerships Worldwide

The Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs (PM) works in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to strengthen U.S. allies and partners worldwide through training, equipment, and capacity building projects that allow us to work together more effectively to meet shared security challenges. With the growth of malicious cyber activities worldwide, including intrusions and ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure, U.S. diplomats have recognized the importance of helping partners enhance the governance of security institutions, and strengthening their capacity to detect, deter, and rapidly mitigate, and respond to international cyber threats and incidents.
U.S. Department of State

Kenya National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Kenya on the occasion of your national day. As you mark the establishment of Kenya as a republic and 58 years of independence, let us also celebrate the strong partnership between our two nations.
