Of the 10 players that earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors last season, just one remained in the conference when the 2021-22 season began. A few transferred, some graduated and moved on to professional careers, but only UCLA’s Tyger Campbell is still in the Pac-12, and he might not even be considered the first or second best player on the Bruins right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO