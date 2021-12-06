ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Art Market to be held virtually Dec. 6-17

By Ashley Green, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
Best of Show “Forget-Me-Not” by Ingalik-Athabascan artist Glenda McKay. Size with strap: 27-1/2″ L x 8-1/2″ W.

Okla. — The 16th annual Cherokee Art Market will be held virtually Dec. 6-17.

Native American art from nearly 80 artists, representing various tribal nations, will be available for purchase.

“The Cherokee Art Market is more than a market. It is a celebration of the beautiful, thriving cultures of Native people everywhere,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The show is traditionally held in person, but has transitioned online due to the pandemic.

“While we look forward to a time when we can return to the in-person event, this annual market has done tremendously well transitioning to the online platform. We’ve invested resources to ensure that artists have a safe way to engage with the public and showcase their work to an ever-expanding audience. As the holidays approach, I hope the public will join me in shopping the market and purchasing unique, quality art from talented Native artists,” Chief Hoskin Jr. said.

Cherokee Art Market is one of the largest Native American art shows in the state, and one of the finest Native American art markets in the country.

The artists also compete in eight classes:

  • Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography
  • Sculpture
  • Beadwork/Quillwork
  • Basketry
  • Pottery
  • Textiles
  • Jewelry
  • Diverse Art Forms

Culture Keeper and Innovator awards are also given out.

This year’s Best of Show was awarded to Ingalik-Athabascan artist Glenda McKay for her seal, sea otter and deer skin purse “Forget-Me-Not.” McKay also won Best of Show in 2016 for her seal-skin basket “Ingalik Charm Basket.”

“I’m so thankful and honored for this recognition. There is a lot of amazing work this year, and the competition is always growing stronger,” said McKay.

McKay’s Best of Show piece represents a connection to the past, paying tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“When I started this piece, I wanted to do something that we could remember people by. I used traditional techniques and materials with great meaning. It took over a year to complete, as I do all of my own hunting and tanning, but all of the details are what makes this piece so special,” McKay continued.

View a complete list of winners from the 16th annual Cherokee Art Market on their website.

