Minnesota man accused of fatally beating and stabbing his father before stabbing himself

MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man reportedly beat and stabbed his father to death over the weekend.

According to court documents obtained by the Star Tribune, officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of NE 39th Avenue late Saturday afternoon and found 88-year-old Donald Christopherson dead at the scene. Officers could reportedly smell the odor of the decomposing body before locating Donald on a bed. He had suffered apparent head trauma and stab wounds, WCCO-TV reports. Upon further investigation, a bloodstained mallet and knives were allegedly found in the kitchen of the home.

Donald’s son, Rodney B. Christopherson, was reportedly found on the kitchen floor, face down. According to the Star Tribune, he told authorities that he had been lying down on the floor for hours after stabbing himself in the chest.

Rodney Christopherson was transported to a local hospital in a manic state by emergency personnel. According to WCCO, he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to the Star Tribune, one of Donald’s other sons said Rodney "had been living with [their father] for a while."

Christopherson allegedly yelled at his father at times, but up until this point, he showed no signs of violence.

Christopherson had reportedly tried to commit suicide two different times, though the most recent attempt was five years ago.

Christopherson was charged with one count of second-degree murder and currently remains in custody on $1 million bail.