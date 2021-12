Marvel has taken two of the most iconic Wolverine moments and combined them into a crazy new battle attack used by the newest X-Men team! The fight went down in Marvel's X-Men #5, the latest issue of the new run by writer Gerry Duggan, with artists Javier Pina and Zé Carlos. The new X-Men team (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Sunfire, Synch, Rogue, Polaris and Wolverine) found themselves facing the latest incarnation of The Reavers, the anti-mutant militant group of cyborg mercenaries. When most of the X-Men get taken down by The Revears's new tech, Polaris is forced to get... creative with her powers!

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO