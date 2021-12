SIUE Cougars (2-4, 0-0 OVC) at. Creighton (5-1, 0-0 Big East) Saturday, November 27, 5:00 p.m. A balanced, strong offensive performance wasn't enough for SIUE Sunday. The Cougars concluded their time at the YSU Tournament with an 86-73 loss to St. Thomas. Both teams shot the ball well, but it was the Tommies' three-point shooting, specifically in the first half, that allowed them to pull away from the Cougars. Both sides connected on 50 percent of their shots. SIUE tied its season high with 30 made baskets. The 50 percent was a season-high for the Cougars.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO