The Amazing Story Behind Upside-Down Christmas Trees

By Gina Cook
 5 days ago
Ever seen an upside-down Christmas tree? I remember the first time I saw one, I was like what in the world is that about. If you are like me and were curious, I did some digging on the history and meaning of this upside-down holiday tradition. This is what I...

Springfield News-Leader

Want to cut down your own Yule tree? Here are 9 Christmas tree farms in Missouri to check out

The countdown for Christmas is in full swing now that Thanksgiving leftovers are about to be divvied out. Tree farms like Pumpkins and Pines in Pleasant Hill are already open for the Christmas tree season. The family-owned farm has been open for more than 35 years. Customers can select a home-grown, hand-pruned Christmas tree before cutting their own with farm-provided saws or Pumpkins and Pines can cut it for you.
Sneezin’s Greetings – 6 Easy Steps to Clean a Christmas Tree

The weekend before Thanksgiving. For a lot of us, it's a time for tactical manuvers, scheduling, shopping, and planning for what is described as "the most wonderful time of the year". Sure, there is the Thanksgiving feast to plan for but quite often the extra day or two off around Thanksgiving coupled with extra helpers in for the holidays means time to get things set up for Christmas.
96.1 The Breeze

Anyone See This Amazing Christmas Tree in North Buffalo? [PHOTO]

Now that the holidays are officially here, Christmas trees and light displays can be seen all over Western New York. When I was a kid, one of our favorite things to do as a family was drive around the neighborhoods and see all the gorgeous light displays that people would have. Not just homes either, but some people would go all out and put decorative lights on their trees and bushes.
Person
Christ
10 Old-School Christmas Specials That Hit Right in the Feels

Thanksgiving has come and gone and this weekend there will be Christmas Parades a-plenty rolling through the streets of South Louisiana. It's a great time of the year. And, compared to how we were feeling last year, it does look as if this year's holiday season will be a lot more approachable in person for most people.
iheart.com

This Christmas Gifting Hack Is Amazing!

Thinking about the financial strain Christmas will have on your budget? Jesse shares this gifting hack that he has used for a few years now. Thanks to Chris Jones, our Star passenger, Jesse gifts his two kids something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The story behind Christmas fills me with hope for the holidays

The holidays are more than just about presents and food for some. For people of a faith, they are about the messages and stories behind them. As a Christian, Christmas to me is about Jesus’ birthday. Christmas is a reminder to be thankful for the sacrifices Jesus has made and all the people He has put in my life to be grateful for, both in my hometown of Pella, Iowa, and Iowa City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Holiday#A Benedictine Monk#Benedictine Monks#The Catholic Church#Germans#The Holy Trinity#Pagans
classical-music.com

Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll: the story behind the composer’s Christmas gift of love

On Christmas Day, 1870, the sounds of Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll wafted up the staircase of a villa in Switzerland. This beautiful piece – which has become arguably the composer’s best-loved orchestral work – was a gift from Wagner, written and rehearsed in secret, for Cosima, his second wife. The premiere...
veronews.com

Coming Up! Take a jolly jaunt down ‘Christmas Tree Lane’

The turkey is a but a memory. Time to turn your sites onto the next big hurdle – getting presents for all those good little boys and girls, no matter the age. A good spot to kick off this jolly part of the season is the Christmas Tree Lane at First Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach. This 67th annual event, run by the Church Women’s program, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 4, indoors and outdoors at the church. This grand event includes the popular Unique Boutique, which is filled with new and gently used items perfect for stocking stuffers and more, and Mrs. Claus’ Pantry, which is filled with tasty temptations. “I know there are some real bargains,” says Christmas Tree Lane co-chair Joan Irvine. “Except for the Boutique and sewing and quilting, you can walk around outside to shop for the famous Christmas cookies and other baked goods.” In fact, that bake sale is so popular that the best goodies go fast. In fact, if you want home-baked goodies, get there early because they sell out early. There will be Cookies-by-the-Pound, packaged cookies, home-baked cakes, pies and fruit breads. You can also pick up some homemade pickles, jams and fresh Louisville pecans. Visitors who are not vaccinated are requested to wear masks. Christmas Tree Lane runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, 520 Royal Palm Blvd. Admission free. Ample parking. For more information, call 772-562-9088 or visit FirstPresVero.org.
Hudson Valley Post

Cut Down Your Christmas Tree at These Hudson Valley Farms

Cutting down your own Christmas tree has always been something I have wanted to do. The Hallmark Channel Christmas movies inspired me to do this for many years. The Hudson Valley is the most ideal location to pick your very own Christmas tree. There must be something so refreshing such as being in nature during the cooler months surrounded by beautiful pines and breathing in the fresh air.
Don’t Hide Your Christmas Presents Here

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is also the most popular place to look for hidden Christmas presents. If you're a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids' presents inside your walls and you'd still come home to see they'd sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe this is just about admitting defeat.
Q92

Chopping Down Christmas Trees and Making New Traditions in Luling

This weekend I added part-time lumberjack to my resume and I found out where Christmas tree babies are born. For the first time in my life, I went to a Christmas tree farm and it was an absolutely amazing experience. The Christmas Tree Farm. Nothing screams Christmas like freshly cut...
The Independent

Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn't exist

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas. The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying...
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Amazing Christmas Village

Your destination for family fun this holiday season!. The 2nd Annual Amazing Christmas Village is a traditional European-style outdoor market, located at Neshaminy Square in Bensalem. It is a great local destination for holiday fun, food, shopping and free entertainment. A place where individuals and families can celebrate the joys of the season with a little international flare.
