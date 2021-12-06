ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Campaign

By TheSpookWhoSat
Stampede Blue
 2 days ago

Yeah, I said it. I'm as big a football fan as the next man (Or at least used to be). I have to admit my appreciation for the NFL has waned in the past few years. If I could pinpoint when my side eye glancing at the league started, I'd probably...

www.stampedeblue.com

The Day

NFL roundup

The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a win over Minnesota on Sunday. Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady's bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Power Rankings Update: Super Bowl Dreams Vs. Tom Brady Starting To Percolate

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, after winning their sixth straight game, the Patriots climbed into the top five of just about every power rankings list in the world. In some cases, they made the top three. Then, on an exceptionally windy Monday night in Buffalo, they went out and won their seventh straight game, this team beating the Bills to improve to 9-4 on the season. The Patriots are now in first place in the division and first place in the conference, as the needle continues to point up for Bill Belichick’s team. How does that translate to the power rankings? Let’s see. NFL.com:...
NFL
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Heaps Praise On Tom Brady When Asked About QB's Documentary Series

BOSTON (CBS) — Back when Tom Brady and the Bucs were days away from visiting the Patriots in Foxboro, New England head coach Bill Belichick was effusive in his praise of his former QB. While no such rematch is imminent, Belichick was in a particularly praiseful mood on Tuesday morning when asked about Brady’s current documentary series, “Man In The Arena.” Considering those documentary episodes focus on nine Patriots Super Bowl runs, Belichick was asked if he’s seen any of them yet. “I haven’t. But I’m sure Tom did a great job, like he always does,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Inch Closer Toward NFL History Together

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski pairing has been a special duo — one of the best in NFL history. And the two moved closer to an all-time NFL record on Sunday. Brady connected with his old pal Gronk for a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-17 Buccaneers win over the Falcons, one on a 27-yard catch-and-run, the other on an 11-yard fade. They were the first touchdowns Gronkowski has scored since Week 2, after he had caught two touchdowns in each of the Bucs’ first two games. Brady to Gronk. What’s new? #GoBucs 📺: #TBvsATL on FOX📱: NFL...
NFL
thefocus.news

Bill Belichick's salary revealed, and it's more than people expected

Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Fans Can Be Tom Brady Fans Once Again This Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a strange couple of years for Patriots fans, with regard to their fandom of one Mr. Tom Brady. Some fans never stopped rooting for TB12, and they got to enjoy watching him win another Super Bowl. Other fans couldn’t stomach the whole situation and wrote him off completely. While all of those feelings won’t be getting sorted out any time soon, there is at least one phrase that all Patriots fans can (and should) be shouting come Sunday afternoon: Go, Bucs, Go! That’s because Brady and the Bucs are playing host to the Buffalo Bills, who just...
NFL
995qyk.com

Tom Brady's wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Had A Stunning Admission In 'Man In The Arena' Documentary Series

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — In the interest of being frank, Tom Brady’s new documentary series project hasn’t made the most sense. Not to me, anyway. To me, the whole project felt like an overreaction by ESPN to the wonderful Michael Jordan project from a year ago. The cultural sensation that was “The Last Dance” was driven by several factors, one of which being … the fact that a global pandemic had halted all live sports from being played. The captivating, largely untold or forgotten story had the rapt attention of sports fans who had otherwise resorted to binging dramas...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Colin Cowherd gets called out for complete 180 on Mac Jones

It’s probably not a stretch to say Mac Jones is one of the surprises of the NFL Draft. Well, if you’re Colin Cowherd, you’re almost certainly surprised with how the New England Patriots rookie has done this year. One Twitter user made sure to point out just how surprised Cowherd...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Said About Tom Brady

Peyton Manning has been out of the National Football League for several years, but his (now playful) rivalry with Tom Brady remains. Earlier this week, the legendary NFL quarterback earned a new gig: Madden NFL ratings adjustor. The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has one rating adjustment in...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady's daughter mimics her quarterback dad in sweet birthday post

Like father, like daughter. Tom Brady celebrated daughter Vivian’s birthday on Sunday by posting a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram as they tossed a football around in the Buccaneers’ locker room. “9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!” Brady, 44,...
NFL

