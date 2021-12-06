ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum ready for the holidays

By Ashleigh Fortenberry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta doesn’t always ride a sleigh. Sometimes he takes a train. No worries, there’s room for everyone aboard the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum this holiday season. All aboard. The Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum is ready to take you on a magical ride through a Christmas wonderland. “There’s...

HuntingtonNews.Net

Thousands Enjoy 63rd Annual Model Railroad Arts & Crafts Show

After a one year hiatus, the popular Huntington Model Railroad Exhibition returned to the Huntington Civic Center Thanksgiving weekend. Numerous hobby vendors and model train layouts were on display, ranging from suitcase sized N gauge -- to large format S and O gauge -- detailed miniature railroad dioramas. Children, parents...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thesuffieldobserver.com

Holiday Fun at the Trolley Museum

The Connecticut Trolley Museum presents Holiday Fun. These events include:. Winterfest 2021 and the “Tunnel of Lights” began on Friday, November 26. Winterfest will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from November 26 through December 19. Additionally, the museum will be open from December 26 through December 30. Winterfest and the “Tunnel of Lights” is celebrating its 43rd year as a family holiday tradition. Halls are decked both inside and outside with over 15,000 lights. Outside, closed trolley cars transport guests down a tunnel of lights as they sing Christmas carols with their trolley car operators. For an open-air view of the “Tunnel of Lights,” one open sleigh car is lit up entirely with holiday lights. Be sure to dress warm and bring blankets. Inside, the Visitor Center is decorated like a Winter Wonderland with multiple model train layouts and lights galore. A food vendor will be on-site serving hot cocoa, coffee, donuts and cookies up until Dec 19. Admission prices are $15-$20 per person. Museum Members receive half off admission.
LIFESTYLE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Model railroad show is back at the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trains rolled back through the station on Friday afternoon at the Science Museum of Virginia. The annual model railroad show is now underway. The three-day event features eight different train displays with detailed landscapes and mini cities. “We got some really exciting model train layouts from the RFMP railroad club and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
dequincynews.com

Railroad Museum Christmas Tree needs decorations

Two back-to-back hurricanes last year caused significant damage to the upstairs storage room at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. As a result, we lost the 12-foot Christmas tree and numerous indoor decorations. This year a tall, live tree is being donated to the museum, and we would like to invite the public to participate in decorating a Community Christmas tree for visitors to enjoy.
DEQUINCY, LA
State
Mississippi State
Herald-Dispatch

Museum of Art readies 'Art on a Limb' exhibit

HUNTINGTON — An exhibit of holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists will be on view today through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Huntington Museum of Art. The “Manpower Presents Art on a Limb” exhibit features the work of artists in The Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, West Virginia Bead Society and the Western Weavers Guild of the West Virginia Basketmakers Association. The Palette Tree in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall features individual artist palettes featuring the artwork of dozens of regional artists, including Paula Clendenin, the late Charles Jupiter Hamilton, Lee Ann Blevins, the late Chuck Ripper and others.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Museum gets sparkly for holiday season

Christmas is around the corner, so you better not shout and you better not pout. Instead, make your way to the First Sunday festivities at the National Museum of Wildlife Art to get your sparkle going. The museum will be decked out with huge Christmas trees and all the trimmings...
JACKSON, WY
Journal Tribune

Blackwell Museum readies for busy December- come see!

Christmas is my favorite time of year. I enjoy the music, lights, and all the wonderful surprises this season has to offer. It is a very busy time at the TOHS Museum as well. I hope everyone enjoys the lights and decorations at the Museum. Come by TOHS Museum anytime Monday- Satur-day 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and see our fun decorations.
BLACKWELL, OK
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Children’s Museum kicks off winter wonderland event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week marks the start of a month of fun at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian. Tuesday is the start of their winter wonderland event. The museum will have Santa Claus as a special guest on Sundays. Cookie decorating classes will be given, as well as story time with Santa and his elves.
MERIDIAN, MS
WWEEK

This Week in Photos: Columbia Gorge Model Railroad Club

Columbia Gorge Model Railroad Club Former club President and 40-year member Isaac Harpole, Jr., demonstrates his switchboard. (Brian Burk) Tiny trains are back! Hosting its first model train show since March 2020, the 74-year-old Columbia Gorge Model Railroad Club is once more giving tours of its 2,000-plus-foot network of double-laid track. CGMRC owns the largest model train layout in the Pacific Northwest. Painstaking models of track to Wishram, Wash., and Bend include a miniature steel arch bridge that spans the mouth of the model’s Deschutes River and a tiny but bright neon stag sign that lights the model’s downtown. The show concludes this weekend, but there are more opportunities to see the collection by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 4-5.
VISUAL ART
Kankakee Daily Journal

Railroad club unveils annual locally inspired model train

KANKAKEE — Perhaps no toy is as associated with Christmas as a model train. This season, for the 13th year, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club is again offering an HO car with a Kankakee history. Annual sales of the cars are the club’s only fundraiser. This year’s car celebrates JR...
KANKAKEE, IL
WTNH.com

Hill-Stead Museum curator shares museum’s history during the holidays

(WTNH) — WTNH is partners with Seasons Magazines and we are getting a closer look at the latest edition of Seasons Magazines from seasons contributor Anna Vdovenko. Among the feature pieces included in the winter edition is one on the history of Christmas in Connecticut, written from a perspective of 100 years ago.
MUSEUMS
wtvy.com

30th Annual Model Railroad Show and Sale this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - George Baum and Dan Adams with Wiregrass Steel Wheels came by NewsChannel 7 Monday morning to talk about the upcoming 30th annual Model Railroad Show and Sale. The show will take place on December 11th and 12th at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, located at...
DOTHAN, AL

