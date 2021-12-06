ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German frustration seen with more restrictions for unvaccinated

charlottenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Germany: In a bid to halt the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Germany, national and regional leaders have placed additional restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, including barring them from much of public life. The move was described by outgoing Chancellor Angela...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Swiss seen approving COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN — Swiss voters appeared set Sunday to approve by a clear margin legislation which introduced a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for public broadcaster SRF after voting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Germany’s Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called on members of his Social Democratic party (SPD) to back the country’s new ruling coalition, adding promises made during the election campaign now had to translate into concrete action. Speaking at a virtual convention of the SPD at...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
smobserved.com

In a German Market, a Fence Separates Covid19 Vaxxed from the Unvaccinated

An image emerging from Germany has garnered a lot of attention on Social media. "Mac," apparently an Israeli living in Germany, reports that markets inside fences now separate the Vaxxed from the unvaxxed. "In Germany the Vaxxed and non-Vaxxed are separated with a fence in a supermarket, Mac tweeted. Facing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
The Week

German parliament to consider general vaccine mandate, as Merkel announces new restrictions for unvaccinated

Germany on Thursday announced sweeping new restrictions on those unvaccinated against COVID-19, barring them from nonessential stores, cultural, and recreational venues, The Associated Press reports. The nation's parliament will also consider a general vaccine mandate that could take effect beginning February at the earliest, in an attempt at curbing yet another COVID surge battering the county, CNN writes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Western Europe#Omicron#Eu#African
WPXI Pittsburgh

Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

MILAN — (AP) — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police have been empowered to check whether diners in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Unvaccinated health staff ‘unacceptable’, German health minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach defended restrictions on the unvaccinated and mandatory COVID-19 jabs for medical and nursing staff due to be passed by parliament later on Friday. “It’s absolutely unacceptable that in establishments where people live, who put their trust in us to protect them,...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

German lawmakers debate 1st, partial vaccine mandate

German lawmakers are debating a bill Friday that would require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told parliament it was unconscionable that some who work with particularly vulnerable people are still not vaccinated.“This vaccine mandate is necessary because it's completely unacceptable that, after two years of pandemic, people who have entrusted their care to us are dying unnecessarily in institutions because unvaccinated people work there,” he said. “We cannot accept this."The bill, which is being fast-tracked and is likely to pass, is the first of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

What Olaf Scholz means for the world economy

It is an important moment for Europe. A new German chancellor. And what happens in the German economy affects us all. It also happens to be the elevation of an incumbent finance minister to the most powerful position in European politics. I did the last lengthy English-language interview with Olaf...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated. Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in BerlinFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID waveAfrica CDC: Nations might turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandatesEXPLAINER: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy