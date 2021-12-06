ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Indian army organises multi-speciality medical camps across J-K's Baramulla

charlottenews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Army in partnership with the "Borderless World Foundation" Nashik (Maharastra) based NGO is organising a series...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Devotees in J-K's Srinagar observe Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The annual Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) was observed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday. Several devotees gathered at the shrine of Hazrat Mir Syed Yaqoob Sahib in Sonwar, Srinagar to offer prayers. A special prayer was organised at the shrine, which has immense importance as per religious and historical point of view.
RELIGION
newyorkcitynews.net

Nepal: Consulate General of India organises blood donation camp in Birgunj

Birgunj [Nepal], December 1 (ANI): As part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate World AIDS Day, the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized a Blood Donation Camp inside the chancery premises on December 1, Consulate General of India said on Wednesday. The members of the...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Jammu And Kashmir#Ani#The Indian Army#Maharastra#Ngo#The Dagger Division#Uphc Old Town Baramulla
US News and World Report

Killings Expose Special Powers of Indian Security Forces

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Chief ministers of two Indian border states on Monday called for the withdrawal of a law that gives armed forces special powers to operate in some northeastern regions affected by insurgencies. The push to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, known as the AFSPA,...
INDIA
BBC

Bipin Rawat: India's 'inspiring commander' who died in helicopter crash

General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, was India's most senior defence official. He was appointed as the country's first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, and previously served as the chief of India's one-million strong army. The 63-year-old had the reputation of being a...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s most senior general killed in helicopter crash, military confirms

India’s most senior military official has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the air force confirmed.General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were among 14 people travelling in the chopper when it came down shortly after leaving the army base in Sulur. On Wednesday evening, the air force confirmed in a statement that Gen Rawat and his wife both died, and that there was only a single survivor from the crash.The news has sent shockwaves through India, with the 63-year-old general a well-known figure after he was named India’s first chief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman gives birth while stranded for months at India-Pakistan frontier, names newborn boy Border

A woman stuck at India and Pakistan’s Attari-Wagah frontier for more than two months has named her newborn “Border” to mark her family’s struggle to cross the boundary due to issues with their paperwork.Nimbu Bai and her husband Bala Ram, Hindus from Pakistan, are among the hundreds of travellers who had arrived in India last year before Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented.The couple had travelled for pilgrimage trips to northern India’s Haridwar, which sits on the River Ganges, and the western state of Rajasthan. Though travel is tightly restricted between India and Pakistan and they share almost no direct flights,...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
The Independent

India detects third omicron case in 72-year-old from Zimbabwe

India has reported another case of the Covid omicron variant, just a couple days after its first cases were detected, taking the tally to three as the country tightens its international travel rules in efforts to avoid an outbreak.The new case was detected in a man who returned recently from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar city in the western state of Gujarat.The state health department confirmed on Saturday that the infection was of the highly mutant after the 72-year-old man’s samples were sent for further checks following his positive RT-PCR report, according to news agency PTI.The first two cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
charlottenews.net

Hyderabad: 44 women stopped at RGI airport for carrying dual visas

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): As many as 44 women were stopped at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport from travelling to Kuwait as they were found to be having dual visas, informed Inspector Vijay Kumar at RGI airport on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have registered the...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

India's military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.”. The dead included Rawat’s wife. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Indian doctor with no travel history tests positive for omicron: ‘This may be everywhere already’

A 46-year-old Indian doctor with no travel history is among the two people who have tested positive for the omicron variant in the country, sparking concerns over possible community spread.The other person who tested positive for the new variant is a 66-year-old South African national who has already left India, federal health authorities said on Thursday.Both the patients tested positive in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.The state’s health minister K Sudhakar shared details about the medical practitioner with reporters.“The 46-year-old man who tested positive in Bengaluru is a medical doctor. He complained of tiredness, body ache and mild...
TRAVEL
BBC

India farmers' protests: Punjab families grieve their dead

The Indian government recently repealed the three controversial farm laws after year-long protests by thousands of farmers. BBC Hindi's Raghvendra Rao meets the families who paid a heavy price. It is the sowing season in the northern Indian state of Punjab, but people here are yet to come to terms...
JOBS
The Independent

Nagaland: 13 civilians accidentally shot dead by Indian security forces

More than a dozen citizens have been killed and many injured in firing by Indian forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland, triggering widespread protests and violence.On Saturday evening, Indian forces opened indiscriminate firing between Oting and Tiru villages in Nagaland’s Mon district, which borders Myanmar, in what was reportedly intended to be a a counter-insurgency operation based on a tip. But a vehicle crossing from the Tiru-Oting road, carrying villagers, got caught in the firing, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and one soldier. Several more are wounded and undergoing treatment.There were more than...
INDIA
The Independent

Mass funeral held for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian armed forces

A mass funeral for 15 civilians killed by India’s security forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland was conducted on Monday amid tight security.Hundreds of mourners attended the service led by the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The state government had earlier announced compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,992) each to the families of the deceased.The killing of the civilians has revived harsh criticism of the actions of the Indian security forces and of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that grants such forces sweeping powers ranging from arresting people without producing warrants and the right to shoot...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy