Indian army organises multi-speciality medical camps across J-K's Baramulla

India has reported another case of the Covid omicron variant, just a couple days after its first cases were detected, taking the tally to three as the country tightens its international travel rules in efforts to avoid an outbreak.The new case was detected in a man who returned recently from Zimbabwe to Jamnagar city in the western state of Gujarat.The state health department confirmed on Saturday that the infection was of the highly mutant after the 72-year-old man’s samples were sent for further checks following his positive RT-PCR report, according to news agency PTI.The first two cases of the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO