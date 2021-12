In the world of SEC football, there is a constant that never fades. The success of Alabama Football is always more than the Auburn football fanbase can handle. It is as though the Aubies have a lasting curse of having to measure the Auburn program relative to Alabama football. For decades, the affliction has been described as a ‘little brother’ reaction. In reality, it is far worse than sibling rivalry.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO