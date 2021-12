So, do you remember last month when we thought Google was going to finally reveal its own smartwatch – the “Pixel Watch” – created by its newly acquired Fitbit team? Do you recall them skipping over it entirely and then hearing nothing of it in the time following? We do. I can’t tell you how palpable my desire is for this watch to come out, and many of us have been putting off buying a Fitbit Sense or some other product in its place in hopes that it came out this year.

