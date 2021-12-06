ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter, Sacramento institution, retires
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChukchansi invites you to feel the fun of winning, giveaways, and more...

Lompoc Record

Oxnard man wins $168,000 with royal flush at Chumash Casino Resort

An Oxnard man won big Wednesday morning after hitting a jackpot playing a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’em and betting on a side wager at the Chumash Casino Resort table games. The winner, a longtime guest known as Robert A., had a $168,187.13 payday after participating in a $1 side...
OXNARD, CA
ftnnews.com

America's Most Beautiful Casino Resorts

If you're looking for a luxurious casino resort then the United States of America is generally the first choice. With such a varied landscape you've got plenty of different outlooks to choose from, each as beautiful as the last. On top of that add into the mix a country that prides itself on great hospitality and you've got a winning combination. We explore resorts from all around the country, from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip to the peace and tranquility of Mount Pleasant. Here are the most beautiful casino resorts in America.
GAMBLING
Pasadena Star-News

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino to open hotel Dec. 13

After years of construction, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland will open its hotel tower in December, but only to invited guests first. A press release about the opening of the hotel at the complex formerly known as San Manuel Casino said that the resort would open its 17-story hotel, which includes 127 suites among its 432 guest rooms as well as a spa, to “tribal citizens and special guests” on Dec. 13.
HIGHLAND, CA
#Restaurants#Yosemite#Slot Machine
wxxv25.com

New donation option opens on kiosks at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Have leftover change after a round of slots? Why not take that change and donate it to a local charity. The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is now making that an easy option with their new donation option on their kiosks. Just take the slip with the change on it and insert it into the kiosk. It will then ask the guest if they would like to donate the coins to a local charity.
HOBBIES
Eyewitness News

Foxwoods Resort Casino is Decked Out for the Holidays!

There's no place like Foxwoods Resort Casino for the holidays. This year they have completely decked the halls at Cedar's Steak & Oysters. Lorin Richardson went to check it out. The festive decorations will be up until the first week of January, but the ice skating will be open until early March. For more information visit foxwoods.com.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Delaware: Dover Downs converting to Bally’s Dover Casino Resort

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is now Bally’s Dover Casino Resort. The hotel and casino’s parent company Bally’s announced the name change Monday morning to align Dover Downs with Bally’s growing brand. Bally’s purchased Dover Downs in 2018 when it operated under its previous name Twin River. The company rebranded...
DELAWARE STATE
Pasadena Star-News

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino to reopen buffet; expand hours at Serrano Vista Café

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland is reopening its buffet and expanding hours at one of its new restaurants. The Serrano Buffet will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 8, for dinner only, resort officials said. Meanwhile, the Serrano Vista Café a restaurant that opened at Yaamava’ over the summer for dinner service, began serving lunch on Nov. 29 and will start serving breakfast Dec. 13.
HIGHLAND, CA
rcreader.com

Live Professional Boxing Event in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort®

DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 1, 2021) — A Live Professional Boxing Match (Thomas vs. Gonzalez) will be held in our Event Center on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 7PM. Two undefeated locals will battle for the belt in an eight-round Main Event for the Iowa State Welterweight title. Davenport’s Travis “2-Face” Thomas, the slick fighter with a record of 9-0, will challenge for the state 147-pound crown as he takes on the hard-punching undefeated warrior Daijohn “The Gladiator” Gonzalez, originally from Seattle Washington, who is 3-0 in his pro career.
DAVENPORT, IA
news9.com

Miss USA 2021 Finals Begin At Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort

The next Miss USA will be crowned in Tulsa Monday night as the pageant wraps up at the River Spirit Casino Resort. Sixteen out of 51 women will be selected to move onto the final round of the pageant. Each state is represented, including D.C. The Miss Teen USA Finals...
TULSA, OK
osidenews.com

Pala Casino Spa Resort Announces New Year’s Eve Entertainment Lineup

Pala CA— Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce the New Year’s Eve entertainment lineup, featuring some of the top local dance bands. Guests can celebrate the new year throughout the afternoon and late into the evening on Friday, December 31 with an impressive lineup of shows. The high energy events will be held at both the Center Bar and Events Center. Admission is free at each venue.
PALA, CA
atlanticcityweekly.com

International singing star offers first holiday show at Ocean Casino Resort

Recognized as one of the world’s most prominent performers, international singing star Sarah Brightman visits Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Brightman’s 12th studio album, “Hymn,” released in November 2018, reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums and overall Classical Albums charts, making Brightman the only female artist to reach that milestone on both charts at the same time. Her latest tour, entitled “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony,” combines classic holiday songs with some of her own international hits. In advance of her Atlantic City show, she recently spoke by phone from her native England with the host of “Off The Press with Scott Cronick,” which airs 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays on WOND 1400-AM, 92.3-FM radio.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
