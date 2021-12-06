Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Recognized as one of the world’s most prominent performers, international singing star Sarah Brightman visits Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Brightman’s 12th studio album, “Hymn,” released in November 2018, reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums and overall Classical Albums charts, making Brightman the only female artist to reach that milestone on both charts at the same time. Her latest tour, entitled “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony,” combines classic holiday songs with some of her own international hits. In advance of her Atlantic City show, she recently spoke by phone from her native England with the host of “Off The Press with Scott Cronick,” which airs 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays on WOND 1400-AM, 92.3-FM radio.
