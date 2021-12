December has arrived and despite the changing climate conditions that appear to be holding our winter off the fishing has been magnificent. True there may be slush ice that forms in the Eagle or Colorado rivers overnight but the majority of the snowcone style ice melts off with the warming sun. Anglers heading out mid-morning are finding an increase in bites as the day warms and high numbers of fish congregate into one area. However, it is the fly fisher who dresses for the occasion that will experience increased success, have a more enjoyable time on the water and a safer overall winter fly fishing experience.

EAGLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO