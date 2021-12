Rishi Sunak has shelved a proposal to hike a tax on the wealthy to help plug the post-Covid hole in his finances, pointing to the “burden” it would place on tax collectors.The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) recommended raising rates of capital gains tax to the same levels as income tax, after being asked by the chancellor to review the move.The body also proposed lowering the annual allowance on the tax – a levy on any profit made when selling an asset – but this suggestion has also been put on hold.Treasury minister Lucy Frazer has told the OTS: “These...

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO