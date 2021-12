PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is one of only a handful of states that still has an indoor mask mandate, and now the state is working to make that rule permanent. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) on Thursday. The RAC provided feedback on the indoor mask rule. The point of the committee is to suggest what should and shouldn't be included in the ruling and discuss the impact it will have on the public.

