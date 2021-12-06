ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Former Amazon Echo executive joins Google to help lead maps work

By Mark Gurman
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet’s Google has hired former Amazon executive Miriam Daniel, who oversaw work on Alexa and Echo devices, to help develop the search giant’s maps services. Daniel left Amazon last month, Bloomberg News reported at the time....

www.seattletimes.com

