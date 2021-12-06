Half-Staff Notification

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the office of the governor. Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #143 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021, as a mark of respect for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who lost his life in the line of duty due to complications from contracting COVID-19. “The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of Master Trooper Stainbrook’s passing. “Dan was a part of our team, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones as well as his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Transportation during this incredibly challenging time.” Services for Master Trooper Stainbrook will be held on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021. Executive Order #143 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO