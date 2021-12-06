ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Half-Staff Notification

tucsonaz.gov
 5 days ago

In coordination with the Presidential proclamation, Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset...

www.tucsonaz.gov

Comments / 0

Related
myhits106.com

Flags To Be Flown At Half Staff Tues. Dec. 7th

Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Tuesday, December 7th, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, in honor of American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor. The...
WYOMING STATE
kauainownews.com

Flags to Fly at Half-staff in Honor of Bob Dole

The state will honor World War II veteran and former U.S. senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole, who died Sunday, Dec. 5, at the age of 98. At the direction of President Joe Biden, Gov. David Ige ordered that U.S. and Hawai‘i state flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.
U.S. POLITICS
bigislandnow.com

Flags Ordered to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

At the direction of President Biden and Gov. David Ige, the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Tuesday, Dec. 7 – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
POLITICS
whitewaterbanner.com

Flags at Half-Staff to Honor State Patrol Member

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the office of the governor. Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #143 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021, as a mark of respect for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who lost his life in the line of duty due to complications from contracting COVID-19. “The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of Master Trooper Stainbrook’s passing. “Dan was a part of our team, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones as well as his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Transportation during this incredibly challenging time.” Services for Master Trooper Stainbrook will be held on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021. Executive Order #143 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Doug Ducey
whvoradio.com

Beshear Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Senator Dole

Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died Sunday. This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. Dole was the second longest-serving Republican member of...
POLITICS
kfmo.com

Half Staff Flags Honor Belgrade Firefighter

(Belgrade, MO) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is ordering flags to fly at half staff at all government buildings in Washington County, at the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and at fire houses statewide today in honor of Belgrade Firefighter James Dale Jenkins. December 3rd Jenkins was among the firefighters who responded to a structure fire in Potosi. He subsequently suffered a heart attack and died the same day. His death is considered to be in the line of duty. Jenkins served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department in 1970 and rose to the rank of assistant chief, a position he held for more than 20 years, before stepping back and serving as a captain and then as a firefighter, so others could advance within the department.
BELGRADE, MO
bigislandnow.com

Ige Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former Mayor Anderson

As a mark of respect for the late former Mayor Eileen R. Anderson, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai´i National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
POLITICS
Newsbug.info

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Senator Bob Dole. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us History#Pearl Harbor
Mining Journal

Governor orders flags to half-staff

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately until further notice to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.
MICHIGAN STATE
boothbayregister.com

American flag half-staff alert

In accordance to Public Law 103-308 President Joseph Biden issued a proclamation for the American flag to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Proclamation. On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked our forces at Pearl Harbor and other...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why won’t Black leaders give Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs a break?

Opinion: ‘Politicians almost always overestimate the cost of doing the right thing,’ Art Hamilton, former Democratic leader in the Arizona House, said. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent out a two-page letter last week hoping to explain her 2015 involvement in the firing of a Black woman working for the state Senate when Hobbs was the Democratic leader, but … it didn’t work out.
POLITICS
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

A bipartisan pair of senators on Wednesday called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work. At a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Sens. Martin Heinrich, (D-N.M.), and Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.), said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened species, relieve the […] The post Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy