Winter chill returns, clouds linger

A winter chill will return in the wake of Monday's cool front while clouds, and perhaps a few passing showers look to linger through mid-week.

Widespread showers and a few embedded storms will gradually move off toward the southeast Monday evening while cooler air spills back into the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While rain chances will decrease overnight, there will remain a lower-end chance some passing lingering light rain showers...rain chances will decrease from near 100% early this evening down to about 30% overnight.

The chance (30%) of a few passing light showers will stay in our forecast Tuesday, while it will remain cloudy and quite cool.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s overnight and likely stay in the 50s Tuesday into Tuesday night thanks to that cloud cover.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another disturbance may trigger a few showers into early Wednesday, but clouds should decrease into Wednesday afternoon allowing temperatures to get back into the 60s.

By Thursday, our front today will return northward as a warm front producing scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two.

Temperatures Thursday will rise back into the balmy upper 70s, and perhaps reach the lower 80s (near record territory) Friday ahead of our next front Saturday.

The frontal system arriving Saturday is looking to have more storm dynamics and stronger atmospheric wind profiles which could lead to a more substantial threat of severe storms...stay tuned.

Thereafter it looks breezy and cooler for our Sunday into early next week with generally fair skies.

Expect another warm-up toward the end of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

