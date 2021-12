College of Western Idaho’s (CWI) Multicultural Nursing Assistant program is honored to be a Bank of America grant recipient for 2021. Bank of America has worked with nonprofit partners and other leaders across public and private sectors in the Treasure Valley for years to help drive economic mobility for vulnerable populations. This work has included donating funds to assist CWI in the creation of a Multicultural Nursing Assistant program. The program, started in 2011, is designed to facilitate viable career pathways in healthcare professions leading to employment for students whose primary language is not English. Over the past decade, the program has helped provide critical healthcare workforce training and employment to more than 100 students.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO