Flagship City Food Hall pleased with amount of foot traffic they’ve seen after being open for two weeks

The Flagship City Food Hall has been open for two weeks. Erie Downtown Development officials and vendors seem to be pleased with the amount of foot traffic they have seen thus far.

Here is how both customers and vendors are reacting.

During the lunch hour, the food hall seems to be very busy. They were pleased to see many spectators from Downtown D’Lights come to check out the food hall.

The Flagship Food Hall opened Thanksgiving week with a variety of vendors.

One customer who was visiting Erie said that she returned to Dina’s for Dominican food. This customer said that it is great to see Downtown Erie busy once again.

“I grew up here, but I live in Virginia and I was excited to hear they were opening up a place that sort of represented Erie, and then when you walk through here you saw this is a part of Erie I know but you don’t have to drive over there, it’s all in one place,” said Sandy Parke, Visiting Flagship City Food Hall.

One employee from Taste of Love Southern Cuisine said that it’s a collaborative dynamic between the vendors, and the community is showing their support.

“I’m loving the crowds that are coming in. It’s always busy from Hamot, from the police station over here,” said Yolanda Stewart, Employee from Taste of Love.

The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation said that the food hall is bringing the community together the way he envisioned it would.

“We wanted this to be a space where everyone throughout the community is welcomed and you see that here, you see that with the diverse collection of vendors, you see that with the customers that walk through. This is a community gathering spot and as the weather turns colder and we may get some more snow we want people to know that they’ve got a home in Downtown Erie,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Persinger said that they will soon announce the winner of the free food competition.

