ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Flagship City Food Hall pleased with amount of foot traffic they’ve seen after being open for two weeks

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyqYD_0dFj4JY200

The Flagship City Food Hall has been open for two weeks. Erie Downtown Development officials and vendors seem to be pleased with the amount of foot traffic they have seen thus far.

Here is how both customers and vendors are reacting.

During the lunch hour, the food hall seems to be very busy. They were pleased to see many spectators from Downtown D’Lights come to check out the food hall.

The Flagship Food Hall opened Thanksgiving week with a variety of vendors.

One customer who was visiting Erie said that she returned to Dina’s for Dominican food. This customer said that it is great to see Downtown Erie busy once again.

Historic marker in Girard set to be replaced over the winter after being crushed by a car

“I grew up here, but I live in Virginia and I was excited to hear they were opening up a place that sort of represented Erie, and then when you walk through here you saw this is a part of Erie I know but you don’t have to drive over there, it’s all in one place,” said Sandy Parke, Visiting Flagship City Food Hall.

One employee from Taste of Love Southern Cuisine said that it’s a collaborative dynamic between the vendors, and the community is showing their support.

“I’m loving the crowds that are coming in. It’s always busy from Hamot, from the police station over here,” said Yolanda Stewart, Employee from Taste of Love.

The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation said that the food hall is bringing the community together the way he envisioned it would.

“We wanted this to be a space where everyone throughout the community is welcomed and you see that here, you see that with the diverse collection of vendors, you see that with the customers that walk through. This is a community gathering spot and as the weather turns colder and we may get some more snow we want people to know that they’ve got a home in Downtown Erie,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

Persinger said that they will soon announce the winner of the free food competition.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

North Coast Flight School moves to new location in Meadville

After more than 15 years, the North Coast Flight school has changed their location. Another flight school has opened next to the Erie International Airport. The North Coast Flight School is no longer adjacent to the Erie International Airport after more than 15 years. The school has moved to Meadville near the Port Meadville Airport. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 10th-12th

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Work wrapping up on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland. Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter are updating the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship. This week they held their live update on Thursday, Dec. 9th. In this week’s live stream, they demonstrate […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Girard, PA
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Annual Shop with a Hero begins Tuesday

As shoppers are finalizing their gifts for the holiday season, local police, fire, military and medical staff are ready to walk the aisles of four local Walmarts so kids can Shop with a Hero. These events are funded by Walmart grants and community donations, pairing each child with at least one police officer, firefighter, paramedic, […]
ADVOCACY
YourErie

U.E. Local 506 hosts annual toy drive in time for the holiday season

Wabtec’s main union, U.E. 506, had their annual toy drive on Friday. One aspect that the union is founded on is giving back to the community. This year, U.E. 506 connected with the other unions to make that happen. The union donated three tables full of toys containing about 1,000 toys each. U.E. 506 went […]
CHARITIES
YourErie

Erie Strayer Strike enters 11th week

Erie Strayer workers are entering their 11th week of being on strike. The Strayer workers have been on strike to receive a 3% wage increase and a dental plan. A large silo truck was seen leaving the site Friday, damaging a resident’s yard while maneuvering. Liquid washing soap was poured on the ground to help […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foot Traffic#Weather#Thanksgiving#Lunch Hour#Food Drink#Dominican#Love Southern Cuisine#Hamot
YourErie

Local Amazon delivery station creates over 300 jobs

The Amazon Delivery Station gave us a peak inside to see how your holiday packages get from the facility to your door step. For some this new Erie delivery station means jobs, but for others it means more. “You know we get to take that package, make sure that it’s delivered on time to the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle State Park holds annual regulated deer hunt

It is open hunting at Presque Isle State Park as they try to regulate the Penninsula’s deer population. During December 8th and 9th the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is holding its annual regulated deer hunt. Park officials said that when there are too many deer, this can cause degradation of the park habitat. […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Mayor Schember requesting ARP funds for five city improvement projects

Mayor Joe Schember is hoping city council will invest more than $9 million of ARP Funding into park and neighborhood upgrades.         The mayor is asking Erie City Council to invest more than $9 million into city development projects, requesting $5 million dollars of ARP funding for park and public space improvements, and roughly $40,000 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy