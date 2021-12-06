Sonic Fast-Food Restaurant Opens in Long Island City

The fast-food chain Sonic has opened at 37-02 Queens Blvd., pictured on the right (Photo: Google Maps)

A popular national fast-food chain has opened a restaurant in Queens.

Sonic—an Oklahoma-based company known for its burgers, chili cheese tots and toaster sandwiches— cut the ribbon on its 37-02 Queens Blvd. location on Sunday. The company has taken ground-floor space inside a five-story office/commercial building that is located on the border of Long Island City and Sunnyside.

The restaurant is the company’s second fast food joint in New York City, with the other being in Staten Island. Sonic has more than 3,500 restaurants across the U.S. and has been in operation since 1953.

The new restaurant offers the company’s typical array of fast-food fare, including onion rings, corn dogs, French fries, chili dogs, burritos and wraps.

The new restaurant offers Sonic’s typical array of fast-food fare (Sonic Facebook page)

The store also serves a range of sodas, milkshakes and ice-cream sundaes. Customers are also able to place orders ahead of time online or through an app.

David Fowler, director of operations at Sonic, said that customers are able to grab a meal on the go or take their time and relax with their food inside the new location.

“We look forward to welcoming guests and serving up SONIC’s latest flavors,” Fowler said.

There are a number of dining booths inside the location along with several sets of tables and chairs.

The restaurant will employ around 80 workers consisting of both full-time and part-time staff.

Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.

