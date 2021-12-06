ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lil Wayne Allegedly Pulls Gun on Own Security, Cops Still Investigating

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne is under investigation for allegedly pulling an AR-15 on how own bodyguard. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said "one of the guards told cops he and Wayne...

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Lil Wayne is accused of pulling a gun on his bodyguard

Lil Wayne has been accused of pulling a gun on one of his bodyguards. The 39-year-old rapper reportedly got into an argument with a member of his security detail at his Hidden Hills home and when things got physical, the 'Lollipop' hitmaker allegedly aimed an assault rifle at the man.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
wglr.com

MPD investigating after man allegedly threatens two women with a gun

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after a man allegedly threatened two women with a gun on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reportedly told police that a man and two women were having an...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman arrested for selling neighbor's car for scraps

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Pete woman is behind bars after police say she tried selling her neighbor's pickup truck for scraps. According to police, 55-year-old Rosalee Baker reached out to a local recycling company to sell her neighbor's Ford F-150. Police say she acted as if she owned the truck and even completed a bill of sale and a request to cancel the title.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Woman lured her college lover into out-of-state date where her husband tied him to a chair and beat him with a hammer questioning him about the suspected affair, plead not guilty

Social networks have become part of people’s ordinary everyday lives and many of us spend a lot of hours every single day online. With the rising number of online users on every single social network nowadays, the risk of cyber attacks and other online dangers is huge. A man paid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Key News Network

Suspect Who Shot Himself in Foot in Attempted Hollywood Hills Robbery Linked to Avant Fatal Shooting

Avant fatal shooting suspect is same man who shot himself in foot during attempted Hollywood Hills robbery.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The man who shot himself in the foot during an attempted robbery on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, 81, roughly an hour earlier in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Man who had long history of violence against women stabbed his girlfriend to death at Premier Inn

A serial abuser of women who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in the neck has been jailed for at least 23 years.“Self-obsessed” Taye Francis had convictions for rape and violence when he killed 23-year-old Khloemae Loy in a hotel room last July.Francis, 40, of no fixed address, had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.On Monday, Francis was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Judge Mark Lucraft QC said Ms Loy was particularly vulnerable and Francis’s long history of violence against women was a “hugely significant” factor.Previously,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Larry Davis Shoots 6 Corrupt NYPD Officers And Escapes 35 Years Ago

Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Some called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto”, while the establishment dubbed him “the crack city terminator.” In the hood, his solution is considered the only possible answer to a continuous epidemic of police brutality. Some of your favorite rappers from French Montana to Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z have name-dropped him on their tracks and BET felt he was so important to American culture that their American Gangster series had to open with him, but only an educated few know why the name Larry Davis continues to ring bells more than three decades after that fateful night in November of ’86.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy