ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Willow Reveals The Two People She Considers 'Pop Punk Royalty'

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillow has blossomed into a full-fledged rocker, and while discussing her pop punk debut Lately I Feel Everything with NME, she revealed the two people she considers "pop punk royalty." "[Travis Barker is] the first person I think of when I think of pop-punk – well let’s...

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Britney Speaks: singer shares happiness at finally being free

Britney Speaks! The singer has spoken on social media about her happiness at finally being free from the conservatorship that restricted her life for far too long. In her lengthiest statement since the termination of her controversial conservatorship, Britney couldn’t contain her excitement about finally being able to do the things she wants to do.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker perform ‘Bite Me’ on ‘Fallon’

Avril Lavigne has performed her new single ‘Bite Me’ on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For the appearance on Wednesday (November 24), she brought along collaborator Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer co-produced the track, along with John Feldmann and Mod Sun. ‘Bite Me’ is also...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Jada Pinkett
POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Reveals Her Inspiration In Returning To Music

Willow Smith became a global phenomenon at a young age when she entered the music scene with her hit tracks "Whip My Hair," "Fire Ball," "21st Century Girl," and more. After her success at the beginning of her teenage years, she decided to quit music. However, this year, many fans were surprised to see her put out new songs; who inspired her to pursue singing again?
MUSIC
Alternative Press

The 20 most underrated pop-punk albums from the last two decades

At this point, you could practically write a textbook on the art of creating a pop-punk song. Ever since people discovered Green Day’s Dookie and the masses fell in love with “All The Small Things” on MTV, the genre has blossomed. Pop punk’s big break didn’t mean...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Music#Nme#Capital One#Coldplay#Rock Iheartradio
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Pop-Punk Forever: Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With “Songwriter Of The Year Award”

Time is famously a flat circle, and in 2021, it felt impossible to deny thanks to the resurgence of one genre of music in particular: pop-punk. One girl sang her heart out about the highs and lows of youth — getting her driver’s license and her heart broken for the first time, specifically — and her subsequent debut album, Sour, ushered in a new chapter in pop-punk music.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single ‘Icy Chain’: Listen

Saweetie seems to be in new music mode again. The rapper contributes to the new Bruised soundtrack with the song ‘Attitude’. The soundtrack is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B. But the Bay Area artist has also dropped a brand new single of her own named ‘Icy Chain’.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC 4

Adele reveals the celebrity she wants to meet most

On Good Things Utah this morning – Adele has revealed the one celebrity she’d still like to meet, and the answer may surprise you! During a makeup video with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, the 33-year-old music icon gushed about meeting Oprah Winfrey recently for an interview during her “Adele One Night Only” special on CBS. “She’s so normal,” Adele said of Winfrey. “No, honestly. It was wild. NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, then asked if there was anyone Adele admired but has yet to meet. “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” Adele said. “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Leaves Us in Shambles With Living Room Performance of ‘To Be Loved’: Watch

Adele belted her heart out (and broke ours) during a six-minute video of her singing “To Be Loved,” which she released Wednesday (Nov. 17) on her socials. The British pop superstar gave fans their first proper listen to the song before it officially arrives Friday, along with the rest of her fourth studio album 30. During her One Night Only television special that aired Sunday on CBS, Adele performed four songs from the album: her current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Easy on Me,” along with the premieres of “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” In the interview portion of the primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed that she had played “To Be Loved” and other tracks from her forthcoming LP to her estranged father before he died in the spring.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele says she drank to deal with ‘boring’ people

Adele opened up about her drinking habits in a new interview with makeup artist Nikki de Jager. The British singer appeared on Nikki Tutorials where she received a makeover while speaking about her new album, 30, as well as offering some insight into her personal life.As she poured them each a glass of wine, 33-year-old singer explained the reasons why she used to drink and why she changed her habits.“I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!” she explained.“People are parties are bloody boring,” she added. “It’s true!”In a recent interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

K-Pop Goes Punk With Xdinary Heroes’s Debut Single ‘Happy Death Day’

If you’re anticipating BTS “Butter” vibes, Xdinary Heroes will completely shift your expectations for K-pop. JYP Entertainment, one of the industry’s “Big 3” record companies (and the label for Twice), has just debuted a brand-new six-member boy band. Xdinary Heroes is not an idol group, the category that has become synonymous with K-pop, where groups such as BTS, Blackpink, and Twice sing while performing perfectly choreographed dances. In the music video for their debut single, “Happy Death Day,” the boys sing their emo, punk rock song about crappy birthdays to holographic aliens. As a band, each member of Xdinary Heroes plays his own instrument: Gaon and Jun Han are the guitarists, Jooyeon is on the bass; and leader Gunil is the drummer, with Jungsu and O.de playing the keyboard. Xdinary Heroes is the first band JYP has debuted since 2015 with Day6, whose genre falls more into pop rock. If you hate birthdays, Xdinary Heroes’ “Happy Death Day” is the anthem for you.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy