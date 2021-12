The Minnesota Vikings will have to bring their A-game if they have a hope of defeating the San Francisco 49ers. A few weeks ago it felt improbable that the Vikings would be sitting at 5-5 heading into Week 11, but here we are. Now we are matching up against the 5-5 San Francisco 49ers and both teams are better than their record shows. Both teams need to win to bolster their playoff hopes. The 49ers offense is one of the better ones in the NFL and the Viking’s defense is wracked by injuries and absences. However, the Vikings keep finding a way to get it done, so do not count them out.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO