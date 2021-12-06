ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing Utilization of Electrical Hardware and Expanding Interest for Security of Power Supply to Fuel Surge Suppression IC Market Growth

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Surge Suppression IC Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Surge Suppression IC over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. According to the...

Las Vegas Herald

Silk Clothing Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Silk Body, East, Siksilk

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Silk Clothing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jagsaw, Silk Body, East, Siksilk, Baci Fasion, Go By Go & TexereSilk etc.
APPAREL
Las Vegas Herald

LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market to Watch: Spotlight on SAP SuccessFactors, Zoho Recruit, Jobvite

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Beamery, BreezyHR, Bullhorn, CEIPAL TalentHire, Hiretual, JobDiva, Jobvite, Lever, Paycor, Recruitee, Recruitics, SAP SuccessFactors, SmartRecruiters, Talemetry, Talentry, VONQ, Workable, Yello, Zoho Recruit etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dockless Bike Sharing Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Dockless Bike Sharing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Meituan Dianping, ofo, Hamilton Bike Share, DiDi Chuxing, Shanghai Jun Zheng Network etc.
ENTERPRISE, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Domain Name Registrar Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, GoDaddy

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Domain Name Registrar Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, Hostinger, GoDaddy, Hover, Gandi, Dreamhost, Name.com, 1&1, Network Solutions, Flippa, Google, Lunarpages etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aerospace 3D Printing Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Offerings(Printers, Materials, Services, Software), Technology, Platform(Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), Application(Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), End Product, End User(OEM, MRO), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The demand for aerospace 3D printing is projected to be driven by the low volume production of aircraft components in the aerospace industry, rising demand for lightweight components, the need to reduce the production time of components, and the requirement for cost-efficient and sustainable products. The requirement for rapid prototyping is expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Uber Technologies, City Rider, Hellobike

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Uber Technologies Inc, Bird RidesInc., Cooltra Corporate, Lifestyle Bike Rentals AB, Skip, LMTS Holding S.C.A, TIER, Voi, Bolt Technology, Spin, Provincetown Bike Rentals, LA BICICLETA, City Rider & Hellobike.
BICYCLES
Las Vegas Herald

Online Payment Gateway Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Alipay, SecurePay, PayU

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Online Payment Gateway Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney & Realex etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Endpoint Management Software Market Rapid Growth by 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Endpoint Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Endpoint Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027: Explosive Research Blooming Automotive Industry

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Bus Turbocharger Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Bus Turbocharger market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market is Going to Boom | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Players Profiled in the ?Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Study:, BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging & Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry etc.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Video Codec Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Cisco Systems, Apple, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Video Codec Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Video Codec market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hand and Body Lotion Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "(COVID Version) Global Hand and Body Lotion Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Aveeno, Cetaphil, Clarins, Crabtree & Evelyn, Dermae, Hempz, Murad & Cavinkare etc.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Freight Forwarding Market is Going to Boom | DHL Group, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Freight Forwarding covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Freight Forwarding explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson & Yusen Logistics.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Professional Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Chubb, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine

Latest published market study on Global Professional Liability Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Professional Liability Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Chubb (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA (France), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States) and Marsh & McLennan (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vertical Farming Market worth $9.7 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Vertical Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics), Structure (Building-based vertical farm and Shipping container-based vertical farm), Crop Type, Offering, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2021 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Childcare Management Solutions Market See New Growth Cycle | Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions

The Latest Released Childcare Management Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Childcare Management Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Childcare Management Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Childcare Management Solutions Market Study:, SofterWare, Ladder Software, Procare Software, Hi Mama, Jackrabbit Technologies, Ledger Software, Kindertales, Personalized Software, Childcare Sage, SmartCare, INursery.net Limited, Connect Software Solutions, Astec Solutions, Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions, KigaRoo, AVI.DAT, Ogust, Chenlong, Yikang & Beiying Network.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Audio Software Plugin Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Microsoft, Apple, Modartt

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Audio Software Plugin Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Audio Software Plugin market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE

