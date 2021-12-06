ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How is Satellite Internet Providing a Thrust to High-Speed Internet - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article250 Pages Satellite Internet Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Related
CNET

Starlink is reportedly testing its internet service for airplanes

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is testing its offering with "several aircraft," according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The hope is that the company will provide in-flight connection for airlines "as soon as possible," Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller reportedly said. Hofeller reportedly added that Starlink...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Demand for Faster Internet Speed to Amplify Growth of Fiber Optic Amplifier Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Fiber Optic Amplifier Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The first erbium-doped fiber amplifier was invented in the late 20th century, owing to continuous innovations in the telecommunication industry. Fiber optics, owing to the associated advantages, have witnessed significant traction since inception, especially in developed countries. With the increasing adoption of fiber optics, there has also been a corresponding increase in the adoption of fiber optic components such as fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic cables, optical transmitters and optical receivers.
MARKETS
Interesting Engineering

Indian Government Wants Starlink to Stop Selling Satellite Internet Without a License

India’s Department of Telecommunications has requested that Starlink stop selling satellite internet services in the country “with immediate effect” because it does not currently have the licenses to do so. The department also advised the public not to buy Starlink internet. "For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from...
INTERNET
agrinews-pubs.com

The future of American farming demands high-speed internet solutions

ST. LOUIS — A new report, funded by the United Soybean Board and conducted by the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, revealed that providing U.S. farmers and ranchers access to fast, affordable and reliable broadband will increase sustainability. It will also allow more reliable and efficient food production for a growing population and strengthen America’s rural communities.
AGRICULTURE
KTEN.com

Your Guide to Choosing an Internet Provider: Compare and Save!

Originally Posted On: https://businessinternetnow.com/your-guide-to-choosing-an-internet-provider-compare-and-save/. Internet service is often taken for granted. However, it can play a huge role in your business. The internet is the way that people communicate and find information these days, so if you’re not connected to it, then you’re missing out on what’s happening around the world as well as with potential clients and customers. Whether you need broadband or fiber we have reviews of different providers and plans available online to help you decide which plan best fits your needs.
INTERNET
Axios

63% of the world now uses the internet: UN report

The percentage of the global population using the internet surged from 54% to 63% between 2019 and 2021, with hundreds of millions of people logging on for the first time during the pandemic, according to the UN's International Telecommunication Union. Breaking it down: Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's a big divide globally...
INTERNET
velillum.com

Internet Service Providers in the United States

Since the internet became generally available in 1992, internet service providers (ISPs) have evolved. From dial-up to satellite internet, internet technology has transformed. We require the internet to perform plenty of our daily tasks. A stable internet connection is convenient and allows us to perform things more quickly, whether it...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Navigate the Endless Streams of the Internet

There are two types of platforms: rivers and gardens. Rivers are unidirectional. They flow, whether one post or 140 characters at a time. You jump in and let yourself get carried away. The gardens is the labyrinthic web experience, exemplified by personal blogs or successful projects like Wikipedia. Both visions have their own history, their own merits, and their own traps.
INTERNET
Las Vegas Herald

Internet of Things Analytics Market is Booming Worldwide with Unstoppable CAGR - IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Internet of Things Analytics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Internet of Things Analytics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Internet of Things Analytics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Internet of Things Analytics Market covering extremely significant parameters.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market projected to reach $309.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 39.7%

According to a new market research report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Social Media Analytics Market projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Analytics Market with COVID- 19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Analytics Type, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the social media analytics size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to 9.3 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics are the rising number of social media user, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.
BUSINESS
mix929.com

Swiss propose boosting minimum internet speed

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government proposed on Friday increasing by a factor of eight the minimum internet speeds that providers of basic service need to ensure. At present Swisscom has the concession to provide basic service, which runs until the end of next year. The government noted that...
INTERNET
Las Vegas Herald

Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | MoneySuperMarket.com, Google Shopping, SlickDeals

Latest released the research study on Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Price Comparison Websites (PCW) The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Gocompare.com (United Kingdom),MoneySuperMarket.com Group Plc (United Kingdom),Zoopla Property Group (uSwitch) (United Kingdom),Admiral Group PLC (Confused.com) (United Kingdom),Google Shopping (United States),BizRate (United States),ShopAtHome (United States),SlickDeals (United States),NexTag (United States),ShopLocal (United States),PriceGrabber (United States)
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hotel Software and Hotel Management System Market Is Booming Worldwide | Hotelogix, Agilysys, Sirvoy

Global Hotel Software and Hotel Management System Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Hotel Software and Hotel Management System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cloudbeds, SkyTouch Solutions, Convoyant, Hotelogix, Agilysys, Sirvoy, Base7booking & Innkey Infosystems.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cape Analytics, Avaamo, Interaction

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services (United States),Avaamo (United States),Baidu Inc. (China),Cape Analytics (United States),CognitiveScale (United States),Comply Advantage (United Kingdom),Descartes Labs (United States),GoogleInc. (United States),SAP (Germany),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Interaction LLC (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Palantir Technologies Inc. (United States)
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

How This Chicago Startup Is Powering the Internet of Everything

Hologram is a 2021 Inc. Best in Business honoree. In the second annual Best in Business awards, Inc. recognizes companies that have had a superlative impact on their industries, their communities, the environment, and society as a whole. Smart thermostats and lights. Electric-vehicle charging stations. Delivery drones. The ability to...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Domain Name Registrar Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, GoDaddy

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Domain Name Registrar Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, Hostinger, GoDaddy, Hover, Gandi, Dreamhost, Name.com, 1&1, Network Solutions, Flippa, Google, Lunarpages etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Content Marketing Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth | HubSpot, Semrush, Sprinklr

Latest released the research study on Global Content Marketing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Content Marketing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Content Marketing Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are HubSpot (United States), PathFactory (Canada), Uberflip (Canada), MyAdbox (Australia), Semrush (United States), Google (United States), Adobe (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Sprinklr (United States), Skyword, Inc. (United States), Upland Software, Inc. (United States) and Rock Content (Canada).
SOFTWARE

