Man to face capital murder charge in killing of Texas cop

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A 37-year-old man will be charged with capital murder in the killing of a suburban Dallas police officer during a shootout in a supermarket parking lot, authorities said Monday.

The suspected shooter, Jamie Jaramillo, remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition, Mesquite police said.

Officer Richard Houston was responding to a report of a disturbance in the supermarket parking lot on Friday when Jaramillo pulled a gun, Mesquite police Chief David Gill said. He said the two exchanged gunfire and Houston was shot twice and Jaramillo was shot once.

It wasn’t clear Monday if Jaramillo, of nearby Balch Springs, had an attorney.

A prayer vigil was held for Houston on Sunday evening and a funeral for the married father of three will be held Thursday. He joined the Mesquite police force in 2001.

Cnote100
4d ago

Dude wasn't right for killing this officer who has served and protected these communities more than 21 years. yes he has to pay for this. it's so sad do much evil and mean people. I'm praying for all the officers, prayers for this officer family and loved ones friends and first responders

Predator
4d ago

Let’s hope this vermin doesn’t sit on death row too long. Lethal injection is too easy ….. BRING BACK OL’ SPARKY!!!

