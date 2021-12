Line painting is scheduled for next week on sections of I-81 in Dauphin County and I-78 in Lebanon County. The contractor will paint lines in the northbound lanes of I-81 from the Linglestown/Paxtonia exit to just north of the Route 39/Manada Hill/Hershey exit and the southbound lanes of I-81 from just south of the Route 743/Grantville/Hershey exit to the Linglestown/Paxtonia exit.

1 DAY AGO