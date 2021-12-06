ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

FOCAC 2021: China’s retrenchment from Africa?

By Yun Sun
Brookings Institution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) ministerial meeting that took place in Dakar, Senegal, concluded just last week. Like previous FOCAC meetings, China presented its vision for China-Africa relations for the next three years, this time under the theme “Deepen China-Africa Partnership and Promote Sustainable Development to Build a China-Africa...

