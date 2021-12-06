Lauren Alaina Plans Headlining ‘Top of the World’ Tour for 2022

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME. PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE STARTING MONDAY, DECEMBER 13. Jack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour produced by Live Nation — which includes White’s first headline shows in four years — will begin with two special FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows on April 8 & 9, 2022 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City (full list of dates below). Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first presale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10am local time. Additionally, Citi is the official card of Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for US shows beginning Tuesday, December 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program – for complete Citi presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fans can also register for a Thursday, December 16 presale by saving “Taking Me Back” HERE. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am local time on Friday, December 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. Check ticket listings for more details. For tickets and more information, visit https://jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates/.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO