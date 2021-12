Unlike the past few rounds, the results around the league didn't fall in Roma's favor this weekend. While the Giallorossi entered Matchday 14 with a chance to vault back into Serie A's top four, that was quickly rendered moot after Atalanta handled their business on the road against Juventus, edging past the Old Lady in a tight 1-0 win on Saturday. Nevertheless, even without the chance to squeak back into the top of the table, Roma had a job to do this afternoon in the capital, as a victory combined with a Lazio loss would have given Roma a four-point cushion over their city rivals in fifth place.

