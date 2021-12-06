Opinion: Looking for book ideas this season?

Every year on New Year’s Day (less popularly known as Public Domain Day), thousands of creative works – whether they be books, music, or artwork – enter what’s known as the ‘public domain’. This means the copyright on them has expired, and they can be used freely in whatever format you wish. Both the UK and U.S. grant automatic copyright protection to original works from the date of their creation (with some exceptions), but this is finite. Works will enter the public domain 70 years after the author’s death, so the writings of those who died in 1951 will become available next year. In America, the Copyright Term Extension Act further provides that books published in 1926 will be entering the public domain in 2022 – an extended 96-year protection.

