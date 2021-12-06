VIDEO: Billie Eilish shared a new video for her song “Male Fantasy”

Pete Yorn released a new song and video titled “Elizabeth Taylor” last week. The song will be part of his upcoming album, Hawaii. A mid-tempo tune that only mentions Taylor’s name once. It is not uncommon to hear songs that mention other Celebrities with no definite explanation and Yorn is not clear of what it means to go “Elizabeth Taylor” on someone, but the song seems to be about getting yourself together and getting back into the world. With a steady beat that has an uplifting vibe, you can’t help but play this song while you do your most mundane tasks of the day, whether it’s waking up early, working out, or heading to work if you have to leave your house now.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO