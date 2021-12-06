ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake effect snow Tuesday to flurries Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures fall Monday night in the wake of a powerful cold front while winds continue to howl and gust over 30 miles an hour. Lake effect snow will fall in...

mprnews.org

Winter storm nowcast: Heaviest snowfall rates between now and 9 p.m.

Our well-advertised winter storm is here and delivering snowfall from the greater Twin Cities area southward. Winter storm warnings continue through tonight for most of southern Minnesota. Winter weather advisories extend north into central Minnesota to about St. Cloud. Radar update. Radar images Friday afternoon show classic banding structure with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: South Metro Gets 12+ Inches Of Snow; More Expected Overnight

RESOURCES: School Closings | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first significant winter storm of the season for southern Minnesota roared into the state on Friday, with the heaviest snow band cutting across the heart of the Twin Cities. Hours before the flakes were expected to stop falling, several south metro communities already saw over a foot of snow. Meanwhile, both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared their first snow emergencies of the season. After sundown, the system’s heaviest snow band set up across southern Minnesota, stretching from New Ulm in south-central Minnesota and slashing through the southern half of...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weather Explained: Understanding lake-effect snow

The Great Lakes are known as the lake-effect snow machine for a reason. These lakes are notorious for producing crippling snow events, piling up feet of snow in a matter of days! It isn’t unusual for snowfall rates to exceed 4-5 inches per hour in a lake-effect snow band.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Possible On Saturday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle in the morning to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon, and there will be a few hours where outdoor activities are possible. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Late Saturday into Sunday morning, a cold front will swing through with a thunderstorm potential. Winds will pick up, especially over the South Coast, Cape, and Islands....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
Bay News 9

ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Wind Advisory for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Win Advisory for the time from 3:00PM Saturday until 1:00AM Sunday. The counties in the watch area include Oneida and Madison. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Weather
Environment
Twitter
Facebook
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Windy weekend with rain showers Saturday

We have a wind advisory in effect from 3pm Saturday until 1am Sunday for Oneida, Herkimer, and Otsego County. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph expected though we can see gusts of up to 55 mph. Our low temperatures will be in the 30s and 20 tonight with partly cloudy skies. Some potential record breaking highs expected tomorrow in the 50s and low 60s because of a low pressure system moving through, bringing some warm air from the south with it. There could be some heavy pockets of rain at times throughout Saturday with a little thunder in the mix as well. Lake effect snow showers kick in Saturday night but it’ll be fairly light. Most areas will see a coating. It wraps up by Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
ONEIDA, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Impact Day: Wind advisory takes effect on Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Strong winds are expected to hit the Pittsburgh area on Saturday. In your Certified Most Accurate Forecast, Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Kasey Reigner said Saturday is an Impact Day, meaning weather will impact your plans. A wind advisory takes effect at 1 p.m. Wind gusts could...
PITTSBURGH, PA

