Omni-Bust: Many Brands Still Don't Have A Mature Marketing Strategy

Increasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and provide more opportunity to create greater mutual benefit, the mobile app experience company Airship today published a report, “The Mobile Customer Imperative.” Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and India, the report spotlights new consumer behaviors and expectations for digital communications along with recommendations for how companies can gain greater value while enhancing the customer experience.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO