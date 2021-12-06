ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omni-Bust: Many Brands Still Don't Have A Mature Marketing Strategy

 1 day ago

Businesses overwhelmingly prefer email as a channel for communicating with customers, according to The State Of Customer Experience, a study from Mitto and Demand Metric. Of those polled, 75% of customer support staff and 70% of marketers favor email. But that doesn’t mean they’re happy — revenue is flat...

Neutronian Certifies DoubleVerify, Launches NQI Transparency Ratings Report

Neutronian, a data certification company, announced Wednesday that DoubleVerify, which develops online media verification and compliance software, has received Cookieless Certification, an independent verification that data sellers in the digital advertising space are prepared to navigate the loss of third-party cookies. DoubleVerify sells contextual segments in data marketplaces, so the...
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Preference For Eco-Friendly Brands Shapes Views On Advertising

Consumer awareness of environmental issues is shaping the way people perceive brands of goods and services. Increasingly, they are recognizing the role of advertising in the commitments by businesses to attain net zero carbon emissions, according to research by ad agency Dentsu International and Microsoft Advertising, the media sales arm …
ENVIRONMENT
New Global Survey Finds Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About Where, When and How They Share Information with Brands

Increasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and provide more opportunity to create greater mutual benefit, the mobile app experience company Airship today published a report, “The Mobile Customer Imperative.” Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and India, the report spotlights new consumer behaviors and expectations for digital communications along with recommendations for how companies can gain greater value while enhancing the customer experience.
CELL PHONES
CX Measurement Isn't Just About CX, According To New 4As-Ogilvy Report

The 4A’s and WPP’s Ogilvy have issued a new report looking at evolving consumer experience practices, which are seen as increasingly important given elevated customer expectations in the digital age. The paper has been issued in advance of this Thursday’s CX Effect+, a virtual event hosted by the 4A’s that...
TECHNOLOGY
Top 8 Signs Your Brand Needs A Loyalty Refresh

To stay effective, loyalty programs must evolve. Even the best-designed programs need frequent, data-informed updates to leverage new consumer expectations and technology. Failing to do so could limit your brand’s bottom line and diminish opportunities to build loyalty. Here are eight signs your brand needs a loyalty rehab—and ideas for...
ECONOMY
Propelling brands into the future: The age of METAFASHION

Web 3.0: Virtual closets, digital runaways, digital economy. Ever thought having a metacloset where you can store your own digital fashion? What seemed like a far-fetched reality few years back is the new reality now with fashion steadily moving towards the digital space – fashion in metaverse, a world with digital runways, virtual closets and personal avatar try-ons.
BEAUTY & FASHION
3 Ways Your Bank Can Connect to More Digital Customers

Your bank’s website is optimized for an excellent user experience. You’ve written strong, unique content for every product page, and outfitted them with compelling calls-to-action. You’re ready to track traffic and conversions to give you actionable insights into your future marketing initiatives. Now comes the challenge of bringing traffic to...
CREDITS & LOANS
Half Of Top Websites Fail To Meet Google User Experience Requirements

Walmart.com, Target.com, and Tripadvisor.com -- as well as social sites such as Facebook.com, Instagram.com and Pinterest.com -- are among the major brands that did not meet all three of Google’s minimum thresholds for good website performance and usability as of October, according to recent analysis. Research from Searchmetrics, a global...
INTERNET
Pegasystems Unveils Tool To Help Brands Serve Customers Throughout Their Journey

Pegasystems Inc. has debuted a new AI-driven capability that it says will help marketers react to customer needs and deliver personalized messages in their preferred channels. The new tool, Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys, is a “propensity-driven solution that adapts to customers’ context in real time,” says Rob Walker, vice president of decisioning and analytics, Pegasystems.
TECHNOLOGY
Snuggly 'Smarketing': When B2B Sales And Marketing Are Fully Aligned

Email teams may feel siloed off from other marketing units. But here’s an even bigger organizational problem: The split between sales and marketing. The two sides are fully aligned at only 32% of B2B firms, achieving that rare state known as “smarketing,” according to “The 3 biggest Wins and Losses In Sales and Marketing Alignment,” a new study from Convince & Convert, conducted in partnership with Ascend2.
ECONOMY
B2B Buyers Reward Brands That Focus On Six Ingredients, Study Finds

There has been a sharp increase in the number of B2B buyers who complain about delivery times, according to Superpowers 2.0, a study from Merkle B2B conducted with B2B International. Of the decision-makers polled, 44% agree that “it takes far too long to make a purchase from most of our...
ECONOMY
How businesses can better engage their customers

New small businesses are emerging at a rapid pace. With a significant increase in the number of companies now operating, small businesses have to work harder than ever to reach their potential customers and stay competitive. One of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing is customer engagement. The good...
SMALL BUSINESS
Do you have too many digital tools?

The proliferation of tech services could be hurting your company. Here's what you can do about it. About two years ago, Adam Hempenstall noticed that his company was overrun with digital marketing tools. His team at Better Proposals, a proposal automation platform, had been loading up on apps, each one dedicated to a specific task.
TECHNOLOGY
Lytics Unveils Free Data-Connection Tool

Customer data platform Lytics has unveiled a fremium self-service tool for connecting data in cloud warehouses to ad platforms to improve audience targeting. The new tool, Cloud Connect, allows brands to create consumer audiences with a SQL query editor on their data warehouse and activate these targets in over 40 destinations such as as Google Ads, Amazon Ads, and LinkedIn Ads.
SOFTWARE
Can Publisher-Direct Media Save The Open Web?

How do marketers balance publisher-direct deals with programmatic in a cookie-less world? This is a question starting to bubble up as we begin to think through the landscape over the next couple of years. Simply put, direct-to-publisher deals are what will save the open web. Google owns the rest. Direct...
INTERNET
Well-Known Online B2B Marketplace Thomas Is Sold To Xometry

Xometry, a publicly traded online marketplace for on-demand buying and selling in the manufacturing space, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Thomas, a one-time directory publisher with a similar product sourcing and supplier selection business model. The transaction is valued at $300 million and expected to close this week. Xometry’s...
BUSINESS
5 Trends Set To Disrupt Health Marketing In 2022

It has been a year of explosive growth and incredible upheaval in health. There is no sugar-coating this: We are living and working in a state of perennial disruption. Marketers, consumers and advertisers are all trying to adjust to a series of rapid shifts. As marketers, we have had to...
HEALTH
In-Game Platform Fuses Gaming, Commerce, And -- You Guessed It -- The Metaverse

The last thing mobile gamers want is to be interrupted by an ad. But what if they didn't have to be? What if retailers could sell their products in a less disruptive way?. Gen-Z gamer-focused company Sayollo has developed an in-game purchasing platform called gComm, which aims to develop an all-new market: gaming commerce. The platform was launched December 1.
VIDEO GAMES
Versium Partnership Will Add Digital Channels To ZeroBounce Email ID Service

Email validation service ZeroBounce is expanding its digital scope by partnering with the first-party data company Versium in a two-way collaboration. Versium's technology will identify additional contact points for ZeroBounce-validated emails, enabling ZeroBounce to reach its audience across all channels -- including digital advertising and the “walled gardens” of social media, the firms say.
BUSINESS

